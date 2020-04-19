Billie Eilish and Her Brother Finneas Sing 'Sunny' During One World: Together at Home Special

Image zoom Global Citizen/Twitter

Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate performance from her home to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

On Saturday, the singer, 18, sang Bobby Hebb’s “Sunny” with her brother Finneas at the piano during the One World: Together at Home special, which will raise awareness through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

“I love this song,” Eilish said before she began to sing. “It’s always warmed my heart and made me feel good and I wanted to make you guys feel good.”

After her performance, Eilish added, “Sending our love to you and I want to thank all the healthcare workers risking their lives for ours.”

Lady Gaga, who curated the special, previously revealed that she and Global Citizen have already raised $35 million for the World Health Organization.

Also during the special, there will be appearances and performances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

Pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder will also be featured, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.

In addition, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham are set to make cameos.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families from around the world will be headlined.

Eilish, who recently adopted the dog she was fostering while social distancing, and Finneas previously performed an acoustic rendition of “Bad Guy” for Elton John-hosted Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America in late March.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

