Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's Family Home Burglarized in L.A., Suspect Arrested: Reports

A suspect has been arrested after they allegedly burglarized the Los Angeles home belonging to the parents of musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

L.A. Police Department officers responded to a call from the Highland Park neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. local time on Thursday evening, tied to a report of a man hopping over a fence and into the home's yard, ABC 7 reported. According to CBS News, the suspect was reportedly wearing all-black clothing and a black mask.

The home belongs to Eilish, 21, and O'Connell's parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, per ABC 7, which cited public records. It's not currently clear if anything was stolen from the home at this time.

Video footage shared on the Citizens app of the suspect's arrest shows a man being handcuffed and restrained by numerous LAPD officers.

A representative for the LAPD, as well as one for both Eilish and O'Connell, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Getty

Eilish and her producer brother grew up in the L.A. home. O'Connell, 25, revealed in an episode of Awal's Spaces in 2019 that their parents slept on a futon in their living room so he and the "Bad Guy" singer could have their own bedrooms.

The home is also where Eilish and O'Connell recorded a large majority of the singer's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won three Grammys at the 2020 awards ceremony.

In a 2019 interview, Eilish told Rolling Stone that she had to hire a security guard to sleep in the home's living room after her address leaked online, which resulted in fans showing up outside.

"It was really traumatizing," she told the outlet. "I completely don't feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house."

Added Eilish: "I've loved attention my whole life, but I don't think anyone knows what fame actually is. Because if I did want to be famous, it wasn't this kind."