Billie Eilish's brother and producing partner Finneas O'Connell calls the song "such an important piece of music to us" on iHeartRadio ALTer EGO

Billie Eilish on Why She Used to 'Sit in the Car and Cry' to 'Mr. Brightside' by The Killers

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are opening up about how The Killers have influenced them, both personally and professionally.

PEOPLE can share an exclusive clip of the siblings and musical partners performing "Therefore I Am" during the upcoming 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, as well as a conversation between Eilish, 19, and O'Connell, 23, about the Brandon Flowers-led rock band (which will also be a part of the event).

"The Killers is a band that I think we both sort of view as a childhood favorite — especially Hot Fuss, the album, because 'Mr. Brightside' on it is just such an important piece of music to us," Finneas says.

Adds Eilish of the "classic" 2003 track, "I mean, there was a lot of times when I would just sit in the car and cry to 'Mr. Brightside' even though nothing in my life, at all, was that situation."

She goes on to say that the song is an example of "music that makes you feel heard even if what you feel heard for isn't even how you feel, if that makes sense."

"I love it. Love The Killers," raves the "Bad Guy" hitmaker.

Eilish and The Killers are among a dozen musical acts that will be featured during Thursday's ALTer EGO event, which was also include "iconic" performances from Coldplay, Muse, Weezer, The Black Keys and Beck.

