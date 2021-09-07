Billie Eilish Feels 'Conflicted' About Sharing Her Personal Life: I 'Don't Owe Anyone Anything'

"Just listen to the music and shut the f— up about my life," she said in the interview

Billie Eilish attends "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles" Worldwide Premiere at The Grove on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Billie Eilish knows that when she speaks, the whole word is listening — and sometimes, that isn't always ideal.

The pop star, 19, got candid about her complex relationship with social media in an interview with British rapper Stormzy for i-D after he said that he stepped away from it all.

Eilish, who has 90.4 million followers on Instagram, told Stormzy, 28, that she feels torn on whether she has a responsibility to share her life with her fans, as some of them may be looking to her for support.

"I feel conflicted about it," she said. "I don't always want to tell the world intimate details about my life, I don't really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time, I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they've experienced the same things I have."

"I want to be helpful. I want people to realize that it's OK, that everyone goes through this," she added. "You can speak for people who don't have a voice."

Even so, the "Your Power" singer said there are definitely times where she does not want to bare her soul for all to see.

"But also it's conflicting because sometimes you also don't want to talk about it," she explained. "It's a tough responsibility because it's also not my responsibility. I don't owe anyone anything."

Though she may not welcome the attention, all eyes are on Eilish following the release of her highly anticipated second album Happier Than Ever in July.

The album was the follow-up to 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which helped Eilish become the youngest person to win the four main categories at the Grammys, including album of the year.

While Eilish said there are some aspects of the internet she enjoys, like memes, she's "still figuring it out," especially as it becomes harder and harder to steer clear of reading about herself.

"No matter what I do, I can't avoid myself. I'm everywhere. I feel sorry for all the people who hate me because they can't avoid me either," she said in the interview. "But I don't want to read about Billie Eilish doing this or that from someone who doesn't know shit about me. Like, please. I want to make music."

"I just want to make music. I'm just a random girl who likes to sing," she added. "It's not that deep. Just listen to the music and shut the f— up about my life."

Eilish previously expressed reluctance toward social media in February 2020, when she said shortly after the Grammys that she had stopped reading comments on her Instagram.

"It was ruining my life," the singer told the BBC at the time. "I stopped two days ago. Literally, two days ago. I stopped reading comments fully."