Billie Eilish's Family, Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Celebrate Star's 21st Birthday During L.A. Show

The musician, who turns 21 on Sunday, celebrated her special day with loved ones and fans by her side at a sold-out gig at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday night

By
Published on December 17, 2022 12:14 PM
Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Billie Eilish might sing about "when the party's over," but this weekend the party was just getting started!

The music superstar was joined by her family and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford on stage at Inglewood, California's Kia Forum Friday — when they surprised her with a cake at her final of three "Hometown Encore" shows ahead of her 21st birthday on Sunday.

With her family by her side, and fans singing along, Eilish blew out her candles to the applause of the crowd, before giving her folks a hug.

"Want to take shots? Give me two days," Eilish joked with concert attendees after her family, including brother Finneas, left the stage. "I am 21 in two days, it's f------ unbelievable."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billie Eilish attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Lionel Hahn/Getty

The show later saw Eilish joined on stage by Donald Glover — a.k.a. Childish Gambino — and her longtime collaborator, Khalid. With Glover, 39, Eilish let the artist take center stage for a full performance of his 2016 hit "Redbone," before he asked the crowd to wish her a happy birthday.

During a 2019 interview, Eilish revealed that Gambino "created" her. "That's a God," she said at the time. "You can't even put him on a list with other people."

Eilish also shared a performance with Khalid, 24, of their collab "Lovely" during his stint on stage, before he ran through his solo smash "Location."

The star later got into the holiday spirit and performed a rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" — which she did earlier in the week as well.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

During Thursday's show at the Forum just a day before, Eilish surprised her fans with guest appearances by Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers. With Grohl, 53, she sang a cover of the Foo Fighters' 1998 hit "My Hero."

"You know, I have to say, earlier this year, all of Foo Fighters' families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude," Grohl said at the show.

He added: "So from our families, who are here tonight, the Hawkins family, and everyone, we'd like to thank you very much for that. So let's sing it for Taylor. This song's called 'My Hero.' "

With Bridgers, 28, Eilish duetted on her 2017 track "Motion Sickness," where Eilish handled harmonies along with the second verse.

Billie Eilish talks BF Jesse Rutherford for first time
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

And while Eilish was joined on stage by her new boyfriend Rutherford, 31, it wasn't the first time the pair appeared with each other publicly.

The couple previously made their red carpet debut in a Gucci blanket back in November during the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022.

As part of her latest Vanity Fair interview, titled "Same Interview, Sixth Year," the pop star opened up about dating The Neighbourhood vocalist. "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," Eilish said of her relationship.

"I managed to get … to a point in my life … where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?" she added. "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

Related Articles
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs on day 1 of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) ; Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA); Phoebe Bridgers performs live on stage during Primavera Sound Festival at Distrito Anhembi on November 6, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish's Second-to-Last 2022 Show Featured Surprise Duets with Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers
Billie Eilish Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Has Been ‘Bruising’
Billie Eilish Says Growing Up Famous Is a 'Bruising Experience'
Billie Eilish talks BF Jesse Rutherford for first time
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford: 'Really Inspired by This Person'
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck Takes His Son to the Ball Game, Plus Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner and More
Jesse Rutherford attends the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Celebration At The West Hollywood EDITION on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
All About Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish's Boyfriend
Taylor Hawkins memorial concert Los Angeles
Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Hawkins
Miley Cyrus Posts Sweet Voicemail from the Late Taylor Hawkins: 'So Lucky to Have Known Him'
Kesha
Kesha Says She Hemorrhaged a Vocal Cord After 'Wardrobe Malfunction' at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins
Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert
Kourtney and Travis at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian for Joining Him at Taylor Hawkins Tribute: 'Love You'
King Princess, Julian Casablancas
King Princess Covers The Strokes' 'You Only Live Once' with Julian Casablancas in NYC — Watch!
Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Praises Wolf Van Halen's Performance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show: 'So Proud'
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins' Teenage Son Plays Drums on Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' to Honor Late Dad at July 4th Party
Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne Says Taylor Hawkins Heard Their Collaboration Before He Died: 'Great F---ing Drummer'
All About Taylor Swift's Opening Acts For Her Eras Tour
All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts