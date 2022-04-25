Billie Eilish Falls Face First on Coachella Stage and Laughs It Off: 'It Was Dark!'
Billie Eilish was quick to embrace a mishap that unfolded on stage Saturday night at Coachella.
While performing "Getting Older" during the second weekend of the California festival, the 20-year-old singer fell face first on stage and shook off the incident with humor.
In a video shared on Twitter by a fan, Eilish laughs about the situation and explains she "tripped" as the lights went dark.
"I just ate s---! Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here," Eilish says about her fall in the clip. "I'm good," Eilish then assures fans. "It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f------ fire thing!"
Video footage obtained by TMZ shows Eilish speaking about the incident further.
"It was pitch black. You see that square? This f------ thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!" she says in the video shared by the news outlet.
The show carried on with Eilish surprising fans with special guest performance by singer Hayley Williams of the rock band Paramore. Together, the two performed Eilish's song "Happier Than Ever" and Williams' hit "Misery Business."
After two years on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella made a triumphant return. The festival took place over two weekends, April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24.
In addition to Eilish, there were performances by Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Finneas Phoebe Bridgers among other stars.