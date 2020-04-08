Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

While the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown has many feeling like it’s “The End of the World,” Billie Eilish sees it as a chance to enjoy some much-needed alone time.

On Monday, the “Bad Guy” singer, 18, appeared on the German Telekom Electronic Beats podcast and said she hasn’t minded abiding by the country-wide social distancing guidelines.

“It sounds so introverted and loner-ish, but I’ve been really enjoying being alone,” said Eilish, who is staying at her parents’ house in Los Angeles. “It’s been nice. I feel like everybody on the Internet has been talking about, like, they’ve been on FaceTime all day long with their friends.”

“I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time, I’m good,” she continued. “I’m good being alone — I like being alone … I haven’t had this much time off since I was 12.”

It’s certainly been a big year for Eilish, who took home five awards at the Grammy Awards in January. She kicked off her Where Do We Go tour in early March, though she had to postpone it just a few shows in due to the global health crisis.

Since then, Eilish has taken on a new job: being a foster-dog mom.

“I’ve been fostering two puppies, which has been amazing and a full-time job at the same time,” she said. “Like when else am I going to have time to do that? I feel like more people should do that. They need it.”

Eilish said the puppies are named after To Kill a Mockingbird characters, Jim and Miss Maudie, though she admits she didn’t choose the monikers herself. “I didn’t do it,” she said. “It’s cute though!”

When asked whether she has friends at home that keep her grounded through everything, Eilish admitted, “Not anymore.”

“I have like two really close friends and then a lot of kind of close friends,” she said. “It’s the two friends that are like my best friends and then 400 that are just friends that I’m friends with. I got a lot of friends, but two real ones, I would say.”

“I do envy people that have friend groups that are famous,” she added. “But I don’t have one.”

Eilish also said it has been weird to be home for this extended period of time without seeing the two friends she is closest to.

“Normally when I’m home is the only time I get to see them, and now I’m stuck home finally and I can’t see them, which is super weird,” she said. “But that’s weird for everyone right now, I know.”

When life returns to normal, Eilish said she’s going to try her “hardest to be so grateful to be around people and socializing again.”

“As soon as we can see people again and go out, we’re going to be so happy and grateful,” she said. “[But] in about three days, we’re all going to take it for granted again. That’s the way people work. It’s the way humans are made. You miss something so bad once you don’t have it. You never think about it when you have it … I hope we all take it in more.”

Eilish will next take part in Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s virtual show, One World: Together at Home, later this month. The special will raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

Meanwhile, BBC One will air the special internationally on April 19, and the broadcast is set to be streamed online on multiple global platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Tidal and YouTube.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.