Billie Eilish Says Every Woman She Knows Has Faced Sexual Misconduct: 'It's Everywhere'

Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish said her new single "Your Power" is "an open letter to people who take advantage – mostly men"

Billie Eilish takes aim at abusers in her latest single "Your Power" from her second studio album Happier Than Ever.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner, 19, recently got candid about sexual misconduct and abuse of power in her June 2021 cover interview for British Vogue. "I don't know one girl or woman who hasn't had a weird experience, or a really bad experience," Eilish said. "And men, too – young boys are taken advantage of constantly."

She revealed that she faced the same kind of abuse of power when she was younger. And although she didn't divulge the personal details, she clarified that her abuser wasn't someone in the music industry.

"I would like people to listen to me," Eilish added. "And not just try to figure out who I'm talking about, because it's not about that. It's really not at all about one person. You might think, 'It's because she's in the music industry' – no, dude. It's everywhere."

"I really think the bottom line is, men are very weak," she continued. "I think it's just so easy for them to lose it. 'You expect a dude not to grab you if you're wearing that dress?' Seriously, you're that weak? Come on! Go masturbate!"

Eilish said that her new song "Your Power" is "an open letter to people who take advantage – mostly men." But it's taken her some time to grow in order to find that sense of empowerment. "People forget that you can grow up and realise s— was f—ed up when you were younger," she said.

"I used to not understand why age mattered," Eilish explained. "And, of course, you feel like that when you're young, because you're the oldest you've ever been. You feel like you're so mature and you know everything."

She also points to her 2019 single "When I Was Older" from her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? "I'm still a victim in my own right/But I'm the villain in my own eyes," she sang in the track.

"I wanted to say that it doesn't matter who you are, what your life is, your situation, who you surround yourself with, how strong you are, how smart you are," Eilish recounted. "You can always be taken advantage of. That's a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape – girls that were very confident and strong-willed finding themselves in situations where they're like, 'Oh my God, I'm the victim here?' And it's so embarrassing and humiliating and demoralizing to be in that position of thinking you know so much and then you realize, I'm being abused right now."

With her new album dropping July 30, Eilish has debuted a new look. Posing on her British Vogue cover in a blonde old Hollywood 'do and pink lingerie with nude latex, it's a far cry from the more Juggalo-inspired baggy clothes and colorful hair she's become known for.