Billie Eilish Announces New Documentary Coming to Theaters and Apple TV+ in 2021

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry will hit theaters and Apple TV+ in February 2021

Billie Eilish is coming to the big screen.

On Monday, Apple Original Films announced that a documentary film based on the 18-year-old musician, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+ in February 2021.

Directed by R.J. Cutler (Belushi, The September Issue), the documentary's exact plot points remain under wraps, but the film will likely explore the artist's early days and her rise to stardom, as well as her collaboration with brother Finneas.

Eilish released a teaser video for the film on Monday, where an animated visual plays to various snippets of songs from the singer's discography. At the end of the clip, a young Eilish sits beside a piano as she smiles from ear to ear at the camera.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary film was first announced last year, where it made headlines for its reportedly massive $25 million price tag.

Variety adds that the film has reportedly been in the works for several years after one Variety reporter witnessed a film crew following the singer around. The reporter was told the crew was working on an undisclosed ″documentary that hasn’t been announced yet."

Social media commentators expressed their excitement for the upcoming feature on social media, where one Instagram user wrote, "DO U KNOW HOWLONG WEVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS S---," as another added, "THE WAY I F------ SCREAMED."

Another user said, "THIS WILL BE FIRE>>>," as one more wrote, "THIS IS INSANE STOP."

Eilish, who was born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, shot to fame in the previous few years for her distinctive vocals and unique lyricism.

Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was released in 2019, and the ″Bad Guy" songstress swept the Grammys this year, with wins for song of the year, record of the year, best new artist, album of the year and best pop vocal album.

Eilish was the second artist to ever win in all four major categories in one night at the Grammy Awards. Christopher Cross first accomplished the impressive achievement back in 1981.

The pop crooner also recently released the title track for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, which made her the youngest artist ever to write and record a theme song for the famed spy franchise.

Alongside her impressive career feats, Eilish is also a forthright speaker about social issues, where she has opened up about her views on topics like voting, Black Lives Matter and body shaming.