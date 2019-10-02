Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Billie Eilish can relate to first date horrors.

The chart-topping alternative pop star, 17, sat down with The Howard Stern Show on Monday and opened up about one of her worst first date experiences when she was just 13-years-old.

“I, like, went on a date once and it was when I was 13 and it was at the movies,” Eilish recalled, though she couldn’t remember the actual movie. “And it was the day before Valentine’s Day and then he kissed me.”

While nothing seemed off about the evening just yet, her date’s response to the kiss would leave anyone cringing.

“[He] said, ‘That was not as magical as I thought it was gonna be,'” the singer revealed on the show.

And the experience proceeded to get worse, as her date left Eilish at the movie theater alone afterwards without offering to give her a lift home.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Announces Dates for Where Do We Go? World Tour — Will Hit the Road in 2020

Image zoom Matt Cowan

“He was super rich and his butler — literally, his butler — his butler was there the entire time, but in a different movie theater and he took him and he left and I was stuck there,” the “Bad Guy” singer said. “No one told me they were, like, gonna leave.”

“Dude is hella ugly now,” she added.

Eilish also opened up about how grateful she is for the success in her career, revealing that she’s happy her fame came at a young age instead of years down the line.

“There’s a part of me that feels like I did miss… I didn’t get to be a teenager, like, a normal one,” she admitted, however, adding, “I get more grateful for it happening that young because I feel like, if it happened later, that people would be able to dig up dirt from when I was that age.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Congratulate Billie Eilish on Dethroning ‘Old Town Road’ as No. 1 Song

“If this hadn’t happened at that age, I would’ve been doing some reckless s—,” Eilish admitted.

The 17-year-old has been having quite the year. Her single “Bad Guy,” from the album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, knocked the record-breaking “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X from the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts and now holds the record for most weeks spent in the runner-up spot before claiming the lead.

This made Eilish the youngest artist to lead the list since 2013 when a then-16-year-old Lorde topped it with “Royals.”

Now she’s gearing up for her upcoming world tour, Where Do We Go?, kicking off in 2020. Eilish will start her trek on March 8 in Miami, hitting arenas in many major cities across North America before traveling to Central and South America. After that she plans to hop across the pond to Europe and will finish her tour in London on July 27.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 4, available on her website.