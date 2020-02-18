Billie Eilish Debuts Bond Theme Song at the BRIT Awards After Admitting She Was 'Terrified'

Billie Eilish just became the ultimate Bond girl.

The five-time Grammy winner admitted she was “terrified” of singing her new Bond theme “No Time to Die” at the BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday — but it was all for naught, as the 18-year-old knocked it out of the park.

“I’m just nervous to hit the bell. To hit that high note,” she told the BBC ahead of her performance of the song — released last Thursday — which will appear in the upcoming movie of the same name starring Daniel Craig as the famed 007 agent.

“We’ve never performed it ever,” she added. “Up until the day it came out, we’ve been keeping it a secret for months. So, it’s so weird that it’s in the public and especially now that we’re performing it and I’m hitting a note that I’ve never hit before. I’m scared.”

Yet in true Bond style, the singer powered through her fears to give a flawless performance at London’s O2 arena, backed by brother Finneas O’Connell as well as composer Hans Zimmer and his orchestra.

Writing and performing the song — which features Smith’s legend Johnny Marr on guitar — is truly a dream come true for Eilish and O’Connell, 21, who’ve been “wanting to make a Bond song for years,” the Grammy-winning producer told the BBC.

“At the beginning of last year we told our whole team, ‘Hey, if any Bond things come up, we want to be involved if we can possibly be. Whatever we have to do we will do,'” he added.

“In your career, there are few things that are as desirable as doing a Bond song and we did not take the opportunity lightly and we really just tried to work as hard as we could to prove ourselves worthy of that.”

picking up the award for International Female Solo Artist

Despite a sudden case of writer’s block, Finneas and Eilish delved into the golden Bond archives to draw inspiration from previous themes performed by the likes of Paul McCartney, Adele, Sam Smith, and Shirley Bassey.

The result is a song that Eilish — who picked up the award for best international female solo artist — is “super happy with.” Yet there was still one potential stumbling block before it became the official movie theme: 007 himself.

“He had to like it,” says Finneas about Craig, who plays the British secret agent for the fifth and final time in the movie. “If Daniel doesn’t like it, you know, you don’t get the job.”

Adds sister Elilish, “He’s got a big say in it. We learned that from this. I didn’t think that would happen but he’s really involved.”

