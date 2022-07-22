Billie Eilish started dancing and smiling as her hit song played over the loudspeakers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday

Billie Eilish Dances to Her Song 'Bad Guy' on Dance Cam at Dodgers Game — See the Video

Billie Eilish is dancing to the beat of her own drum — literally!

The "Happier Than Ever" singer, 20, was spotted in the front row at Dodgers Stadium with her brother Finneas and friends as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the San Francisco Giants Thursday night.

Eilish, who donned a Dodgers jersey for the outing, appeared on the stadium's "dance cam" and started dancing and smiling as her 2019 No. 1 hit song "Bad Guy" played on the loudspeakers.

"How cool is it to dance to your own song at Dodger Stadium?" asked one sportscaster.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner has more songs ready for fans, as she dropped the two-track Guitar Songs on Thursday, her first new music since the release of Happier Than Ever in July 2021.

Guitar Songs includes "TV," which Eilish debuted at a concert in England last month, and the new song "The 30th."

"Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!!" the star said in a statement. "Performing 'TV' on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you."

Billie Eilish and Finneas Credit: Finneas/Instagram

She added on Instagram: "a little surprise for youuuuuuuu…… TWO NEW ONES!!!! 'TV' and 'The 30th !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! these songs mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours.❤️"

Both songs were written by Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas, 24, who also produced both tracks.

Fans may not have to wait long for new music from Eilish, who also teased a new album. She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "We're going to hopefully make another album in the next year."