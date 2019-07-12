Billie Eilish Declares 'Anything Is Possible' After Collaborating with Childhood Crush Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish is living out her childhood dream of singing with Justin Bieber!

On Thursday, Eilish, 17, and Bieber, 25, released their newest collaboration — a remixed version of the teen’s alternative/Indie song, “Bad Guy.”

While fans were thrilled with the new project, it appears Eilish may have been the most excited one of all, as she’s been a longtime fan of the “Sorry” singer.

In a post on Instagram following the song’s release, Eilish shared her excitement by posting a throwback photo of herself wearing a rainbow sequined dress while standing in front of her bedroom wall covered in posters of the pop singer.

“BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN,” she captioned the shot.

Knowing how much the collaboration meant to Eilish, Bieber also shared the exciting news on his Instagram and Twitter by writing a sweet message to the young star.

“So proud of you @billieeilish,” he wrote beneath the same fangirl photo that Eilish had shared, before attaching their new song’s link.

In the newest version of “Bad Guy”, which was first released by Eilish in March as part of her debut studio album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, the 17-year-old sings the first verse like normal.

After the first chorus, Bieber comes in with new lyrics in the second verse, singing “Gold teeth, my neck, my wrist is froze/I got more ice than, than the snow/That guy, don’t act like you don’t know/That guy, so critical.”

“Tattoos on both my sleeves/Yeah, I don’t sleep, please don’t wake me/Loosen my tie up so I can breathe/It ain’t political, oh no,” he continues before the pair team up on the second chorus, which also includes new lyrics of Bieber singing about being a bad guy.

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images

RELATED: Justin Bieber Tells Billie Eilish She Has a ‘Long and Bright Future’ as She Finally Meets Him

It’s no secret that Eilish has been a major Belieber for years.

During a November 2018 radio interview with KROQ’s Kevin and Bean Show, the “Ocean Eyes” singer referred to Bieber as “my first love.”

“When I was, like 12, I was not a fan of him….That was, like, my first love,” she said. “That was the person I was in love with. In my head, he was in love with me. It was, like, a relationship with a person.”

In March, Eilish told Ellen DeGeneres she still has a soft spot for the singer. “He’s amazing. He’s so sweet and, like, I feel — just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He’s been through a lot, dude.”

Image zoom Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/Instagram

That same month, Eilish revealed Bieber had followed her on Instagram — and even slid into her DMs with a throwback!

“The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “You know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM’d you in the past? It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time.”

But perhaps the highlight of her fandom was in April after Eilish performed at Coachella and eventually crossed paths with the “Sorry” singer. During the annual music festival, Bieber commented on her Instagram with a “Yooo check ur dm gurl.”

“So, this happened… Long and bright future ahead for you,” Bieber captioned a photo of him and Eilish standing side-by-side during Ariana Grande’s headlining set on April 14.

Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, also captured the meeting, which he shared on Instagram the following day. “Beautiful moment. She finally met the kid! @wherearetheavocados @justinbieber,” Braun wrote along with a video that showed Eilish’s shocked reaction.

Also in the footage, Bieber and Eilish shared a long hug, which Braun later called “magic” on his Instagram Story.

The feelings may be mutual: Bieber tweeted, “Proud of you @billieeilish,” following her late night set.

The day after her long-awaited encounter, Eilish alluded to her meeting with Bieber on Instagram Story with a lengthy message about her Coachella experience.

Proud of you @billieeilish — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 14, 2019

“Part of me feels like I need to post about all the things that happened yesterday… but right now I think I’m gonna keep it all as my own for now,” she wrote. “These are my memories.”

Eilish added, “Some of the most life-changing things I’ll ever experience happened over the weekend. And I don’t want a bunch of pictures to have to prove that to anybody. Understand how moved I am. I don’t know how to process and relay the love I feel for the people I feel it for. I feel full thank you.”