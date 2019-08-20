Julia Roberts, Melissa McCarthy, Justin Bieber and More A-List Fans of Newbie Billie Eilish

“I ♥️ Billie Eilish,” the actress captioned a photo of herself grinning ear-to-ear at the “Bad Guy” singer.

Roberts went on to explain her fandom during an interview with Refinery29, saying, “Billie Eilish is everything.”

“[Her music is] so incredible,” she continued. “And what I love even more, more, more is that I fell in love with her music. Then I got the opportunity to meet her the other night and see her brother, Finneas — stop the world — who is an incredible musician in his own right. He plays with her when she comes on stage.”

“They seem very adorably close, so they’ve got me right there,” the star added. “And then guess who’s just hanging out, loving their kids, and making it all work? Mom and Dad!”

The Hollywood legend concluded her love fest by saying, “She’s a little heavenly creature for sure that one.”

In May, Roberts surprised the crowd at the ASCAP Awards to introduce Eilish and her brother, who were honored with the Vanguard Award.