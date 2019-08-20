Julia Roberts, Melissa McCarthy, Justin Bieber and More A-List Fans of Newbie Billie Eilish

Julia Roberts
“I ♥️ Billie Eilish,” the actress captioned a photo of herself grinning ear-to-ear at the “Bad Guy” singer.
Roberts went on to explain her fandom during an interview with Refinery29, saying, “Billie Eilish is everything.”
“[Her music is] so incredible,” she continued. “And what I love even more, more, more is that I fell in love with her music. Then I got the opportunity to meet her the other night and see her brother, Finneas — stop the world — who is an incredible musician in his own right. He plays with her when she comes on stage.”
“They seem very adorably close, so they’ve got me right there,” the star added. “And then guess who’s just hanging out, loving their kids, and making it all work? Mom and Dad!”
The Hollywood legend concluded her love fest by saying, “She’s a little heavenly creature for sure that one.”
In May, Roberts surprised the crowd at the ASCAP Awards to introduce Eilish and her brother, who were honored with the Vanguard Award.
Melissa McCarthy
McCarthy made her fandom known in May, talking Eilish up while guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“I love her, I’m completely obsessed with her, we listen to her all the time,” she said. “In fact, if you don’t like her, just get up and get out.”
DeGeneres heard — and when she hosted McCarthy and her The Kitchen costars on the show later that month, she brought in Eilish to scare the actress, having her pop out of a box next to the couch mid-interview.
The two shared a big hug, and McCarthy shared her dream: “I think we would make a great duo,” she said.
Dave Grohl
“My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish,” the Foo Fighters frontman said during an interview with Variety. “The connection she has with her audience is the same thing that happened with Nirvana in 1991. … People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”
Katy Perry
“we must protect @wherearetheavocados, beings like her don’t enter our orbit often 💚,” the singer captioned a photo slideshow of herself and fiancé Orlando Bloom meeting Eilish at Coachella in April.
Shawn Mendes
The “Señorita” singer praised Eilish in a tweet he posted in June 2018, writing, “@billieeilish i think you are just really crazy talented and everybody who hasn’t listened to your music is seriously missing out.”
Niall Horan
The former One Direction star also praised Eilish via Twitter in April, writing, “Currently listening to the new @billieeilish album! This woman does not f— around. It’s so good.”
Tyler the Creator
During his interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the rapper made it clear that he supports the young star and her latest album — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — and wants to work with her in the future.
“I think it’s sick,” Tyler said of her album. “I like her. I think she’s, I just want her to just keep doing her damn thing.”
“I want to work with her,” he continued. “I don’t know what the f— we would make, but even if it don’t come out, if it’s trash, I’d still just want to see what we could [do].”
Eilish, who is a big fan of Tyler, responded to the massive compliment by posting a clip from the interview on Instagram and writing, “lmfaoooooo i would never in a billion years have thought these words would come out of this mans mouth. wow. i would be nothing without you tyler.. everyone knows it.”
Demi Lovato
Lovato gushed about Eilish’s song “Bad Guy” on her Instagram Story in April, writing, “I know everyone is posting this and that’s because it deserves to be talked about by everyone but this is f—ing fire. Big fan here.”
Justin Bieber
Nothing was more exciting for Eilish than finally meeting her idol at Coachella 2019. The moment was captured on Instagram by Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, who later called it “magic” on his Instagram Story. Then, Bieber shared his own snap with singer and captioned it, “So, this happened… Long and bright future ahead for you.”
The dream-come-true meeting led to another dream-like scenario for the singer when she announced that Bieber had added a feature to her hit, “Bad Guy.”
In a post on Instagram following the song’s release, Eilish shared the news by posting a throwback photo of herself wearing a rainbow sequined dress while standing in front of her bedroom wall covered in posters of the pop singer.
“BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN,” she captioned the shot.
“So proud of you @billieeilish,” Bieber wrote alongside the same fangirl photo, before dropping a link to the new remix of her song.