Insulted Again! Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Lizzo and More Musicians Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

Why ignore the hate when you can embrace it?

On Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! a number of big names in the music industry found out just how brutal social media can be during another segment of Mean Tweets, music edition.

To start, Billie Eilish read a nasty tweet that said, “Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost n found bin.” The “Bad Guy” singer simply frowned after reading the tweet.

Next up was country band Midland, whose tweet read, “@MidlandOffical looks like they have a white van with ‘free candy’ written on the side.”

In response, Cameron Duddy hilariously replied, “It’s a black van.”

Chance the Rapper laughed along while reading his mean tweet. “Chance the Rapper? More like Chance the worthless, spineless, d—less, soulless, purposeless, virtueless sellout. Nice Doritos commercial,” the message said.

“There’s people that don’t like me? What the f—,” Chance said in laughter.

Luke Bryan was also a good sport when reading his message. “I’d rather listen to a barn full of baby pigs being vaccinated … than Luke Bryan‘s new song,” the tweet read.

“I have vaccinated baby pigs … and that’s awful,” he said after reading the tweet.

A fan also went for the jugular by saying of Lizzo, “Bus passes and happy meals. Two things that I imagine Lizzo has seen a lot of.”

“Yeah, I’m a big bitch and I ride a bus,” the “Truth Hurts” singer responded. “A tour bus motherf—. Where is yours?”

Cardi B was also brutally attacked by a fan’s tweet. “I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that bitch just looks loud without any sound on. Like no thank you,” it read.

“How I look loud?” the rapper said twice in confusion. “I’m loud? I don’t even think I’m like loud. Suck my ass.”

Green Day, Leon Bridges, Perry Farrell, Monsta X, John Mayer, Alice Cooper and Luke Combs also took their insults in stride after reading them aloud.