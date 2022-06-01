Billie Eilish's Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Confirms Breakup, Denies Cheating: 'Relationships End'

"Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that," Matthew Tyler Vorce shared to his Instagram Story on Monday, revealing his split from Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce have split.

Vorce, 30, confirmed that he and the "Happier Than Ever" singer, 20, had gone their separate ways while addressing rumors that he had cheated in a Monday Instagram Story.

"Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," he wrote.

In a separate Story, Vorce seemed to address the backlash he has gotten from Eilish's fans in his comments, writing, "The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows post is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life."

A representative for Eilish has not commented.

Matthew Tyler Vorce's Instagram Story confirming his breakup with Billie Eilish

Eilish and Vorce — who has appeared in horror films such Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? and Little Monsters, as well as several short films — first sparked dating rumors in April 2021, when they were photographed getting close on a coffee run in Santa Barbara, California.

In her Rolling Stone cover story that was published that June, Eilish spoke about how much better she felt following her tour for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? when she broke up with her then-boyfriend Brandon Adams.

"I was thriving," she said of that time. "I felt exactly like who I was. Everything around me was exactly how it was supposed to be. I felt like I was getting better. I felt happier than ever. And I tried to continue that."

She also described how she had been learning to live on her own.

"I didn't know how [to] before, which is ironic because I had never been in a relationship that allowed me to really exist with that person anyway," she said. "My emotion always is because of somebody else's, and that had been such a big pain in the ass."

At the same time Eilish's Rolling Stone cover came out, Vorce posted a public apology to his Instagram Story for using "offensive" language on social media in the past.

"I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are," he wrote. "Whether it was a lyric, a quote [or] just me being dumb, it does not matter."

"I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for," he continued. "I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused. I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions."