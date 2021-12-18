Billie Eilish splashed onto the music scene with "Ocean Eyes" in 2015. Written by her older brother Finneas O'Connell and uploaded to SoundCloud to share with Eilish's dance teacher, it caught the attention of the Internet and her now-manager, Danny Ruckasin, Teen Vogue reported.

Eilish told the outlet that Ruckasin reached out to Finneas after hearing the song, saying, " 'Dude, this is going to get huge and I think you're going to need help along the way.' "

"We were like, 'That's swag!' " Eilish recalled.