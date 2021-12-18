Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish! 20 of Her Biggest Moments So Far
The singer shot to stardom as a teen, and turns 20 on December 18
'Ocean Eyes' Makes Waves
Billie Eilish splashed onto the music scene with "Ocean Eyes" in 2015. Written by her older brother Finneas O'Connell and uploaded to SoundCloud to share with Eilish's dance teacher, it caught the attention of the Internet and her now-manager, Danny Ruckasin, Teen Vogue reported.
Eilish told the outlet that Ruckasin reached out to Finneas after hearing the song, saying, " 'Dude, this is going to get huge and I think you're going to need help along the way.' "
"We were like, 'That's swag!' " Eilish recalled.
Lighting Up The Late Late Show
Eilish brought the heat to The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017, stunning with a stripped-down performance of "Ocean Eyes" alongside Alicia Keys. Enamoring America, the performance pushed the young singer further into the spotlight.
Pop's New Princess
A 16-year-old Eilish made her debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, hitting another high note with "You Should See Me in a Crown." Defining her unique style from the start, she opened the performance on a throne in a glass box as animated spiders danced behind her.
One to Watch
The singer was named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" class of 2019 for her accomplishments and promise in music. Honored at age 16, Eilish became the second-youngest celebrity to make the prestigious list.
Fiery Foray
The rising star set the music world ablaze with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which dropped in March 2019. The record debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 1, crowning the "Bad Guy" singer as the first and only artist born in the 21st century to achieve such a feat, per Insider.
Dressing for Herself
The star spelled out her reasons for her signature sense of style when she became a spokesperson for Calvin Klein in May 2019, revealing that she favored "big, baggy" clothes to disarm body shamers.
"I never want the world to know everything about me," she said in an ad for the brand. "I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?"
"Nobody can be like, 'Oh, she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she's got a flat ass, she's got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that, because they don't know."
True to Her Roots
Surprise! The singer debuted neon green roots that would become her signature in July 2019. Immediately after, she began accessorizing with the same shade to complement her electric tresses.
Buddies with Bieber
She's a Belieber! A childhood dream came true when Eilish teamed up with Justin Bieber for a remix of "Bad Guy," out July 2019.
Before they crossed paths, her mom Maggie Baird teased that Eilish had been so obsessed with the "Sorry" singer, she and her husband Patrick O'Connell considered sending her to therapy, particularly after the single and video for "As Long As You Love Me" dropped.
Making History
"bad guy" was nothing but good! After nine weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 (behind Lil Nas X's unstoppable "Old Town Road"), the electropop ballad hit No. 1 and made Eilish "the first artist born this millennium to achieve both a No. 1 album and single," per a Umusic press release.
Going Global
Continuing a record year, the artist announced plans for an arena world tour in September 2019. Performances were planned for major cities across North America, South America and Europe, with the concert series was set to begin in March 2020. However, the shows were postponed — and then refunded — due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"i love you so much," Eilish said in a statement to fans, encouraging everyone to "stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask."
Sweeping the Grammys
The 62nd Grammy Awards were a breakout night for Eilish! At the awards show in January 2020, the 18-year-old became the youngest person and first female artist to win best new artist, record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year in the same year. She also made history as the fourth female artist to win album of the year for a debut album, following in the footsteps of Barbra Streisand, Lauryn Hill and Norah Jones, per Insider.
Bond Girl Bliss
Starting the new year strong, Eilish became the youngest artist to ever write and record a James Bond theme song. Releasing "No Time to Die" for the movie of the same name (starring Daniel Craig), the singer said the honor of creating a 007 theme was a "life goal."
"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," she said in a statement at the time. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."
Singing Through the Darkness
Though the pandemic paused her plans for a global tour, she joined forces with dozens of other famous names for the One World: Together at Home special, raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and local responders in April 2020.
Performing "Sunny" with Finneas on piano, she helped raise more than $127 million for relief in the fight against COVID-19, Global Citizen reported.
Rocking the DNC
Speaking to her generation, the first-time voter performed "My Future" at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention broadcast in support of Joe Biden.
"Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out," she said in her address. "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote."
Life Story on Screen
Fans got an intimate glimpse of the teen queen's ascent with Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which hit Apple TV+ in February 2021.
The documentary chronicled the production of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which Wilish and Finneas created in their childhood home.
The film also featured some ordinary teenage milestones — like breaking up with a boyfriend and getting her driver's license — alongside extraordinary ones, like befriending Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Taking Home the Gold
She did it again! Eilish won record of the year for the second year in a row at the 63rd Grammy Awards in March 2021. The star took the top prize for "Everything I Wanted," which she won the year before for "bad guy."
She also scored the award for best song written for visual media with her Bond theme, "No Time to Die."
Va-Va-Voom, Vogue
Showing her sultrier side and new platinum 'do, Eilish's debut cover for British Vogue broke the Instagram record for getting 1 million likes on a photo in less than six minutes after she shared the shots.
Sophomore Success
No sophomore slump here! Eilish's second studio album Happier Than Ever dropped in July 2021, topping the Billboard 200 chart again with a debut at No. 1.
Fashion Prom Queen
Eilish channeled Barbie for her first-ever Met Gala in September 2021, which she co-chaired! The star stepped out in Oscar de la Renta and made a serious fashion statement, only agreeing to partner with the brand if they stopped selling fur (to which the label obliged).
Ever candid as she later reflected on the glamorous night, the singer-songwriter said the party lived up to its legendary hype.
"It's nuts. It's famous people famous people-ing. That's what it is," she said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.
Stealing the Show on Saturday Night Live
Eilish made her SNL debut with a bang in December 2021, serving as both the host and musical guest of the sketch comedy show.
Performing the title track from her second studio album Happier Than Ever, the milestone marked one week until her 20th birthday.