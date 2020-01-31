Billie Eilish Asks Fans to 'Please Stop' Impersonating Her in Prank Videos: 'It Is Mean'

Billie Eilish is calling out YouTubers for impersonating her in public.

On Thursday, the “Bad Guy” singer posted a series of Instagram Stories asking people to stop dressing up and pretending to be her in public places like malls and city streets. Eilish, 18, shared screen grabs of various prank videos where YouTubers film themselves dressing up in her signature style — including her green roots, oversized clothes and sunglasses — in order to trick people into thinking they are Eilish.

“Please stop doing this s—,” the Grammy winner wrote. “It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better. You make me look bad.”

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Eilish poked fun at an outfit one of her impersonators had worn, writing, “Also soooo disrespectful that you’d go out pretending to be me wearing THIS 😂😂.”

The YouTuber featured in Eilish’s post, Jordan Matter, responded to her Instagram Story with a statement, explaining that he had made a video where he “gathered a crowd and had an acrobat pretending to be Billie do a huge cheer flip, which revealed it was not Billie.”

“I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I’m a big fan, like everyone else,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they’re pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist … I have reached out directly to Billie and Maggie and apologized, and I will not post the video without their permission.”

Eilish’s Instagram Story posts came days after she swept the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning all four major categories of the night, including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

The singer was the youngest musician to ever be nominated — and win — all four awards.

“Mainly I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight, because they’re the only reason any of us are here at all,” Eilish told the crowd as she accepted her best new artist prize on Sunday. “So, thank you to the fans… You guys make this worth it.”

And Eilish’s awards show streak isn’t ending anytime soon. On Wednesday, it was announced that the musician will hit the stage to deliver a special performance during the 92nd Academy Awards, which take place on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.