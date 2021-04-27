The new LP is the follow-up to her multi-Grammy-winning debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish Announces Album Happier Than Ever Out This Summer: 'Favorite Thing I've Ever Created'

Ready for new Billie?

Billie Eilish fans will not have to wait much longer for new music from the Grammy-winning star. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old songstress announced that her sophomore album Happier Than Ever comes out July 30, and it's her "favorite thing" she's ever created.

"MY NEW ALBUM 'Happier Than Ever' OUT JULY 30TH!" she wrote on Instagram. "This is my favorite thing i've ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can't even tell you."

"i've never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel," she added. "alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊."

Eilish shared a video teaser with a snippet of a new song and music video on Monday that had fans believing a new track was on its way. Eilish also created an additional TikTok account to promote the LP.

Eilish is set to drop the title track "Happier Than Ever" this Friday as a followup single to previously released "Therefore I Am."

According to an Apple Music tracklist, the album will feature 16 tracks, including songs such as "Billie Bossa Nova," "my future," "Oxytocin," Lost Cause" and "NDA," among others.

The art for the new album — with its soft, beige tones and capturing a closeup of Eilish with her bleach blonde hair, pensive eyes and single tear going down her face — provides a stark contrast to the darker, almost-horror-like art and whited-out eyes on When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Her debut album, which featured hits such as "Bury a Friend," "Bad Guy" and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell," helped Eilish and her producer brother Finneas sweep at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Eilish swept the main categories by winning record, album and song of the year, along with best new artist.

The album is Eilish's first project since releasing her documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry in late February. The documentary follows the singer from getting her driver's license through making the entirety of her debut album from her family home.