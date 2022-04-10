Billie Eilish and Finneas' Greatest Sibling Moments Together

The Grammy and Oscar-winning power duo have taken the music industry by storm and show no sign of slowing down any time soon. From ordinary siblings to worldwide superstars, here's a look at Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas' road to stardom

By Skyler Caruso April 10, 2022 10:00 AM

Billie Eilish and Finneas' Throwback Picture

Credit: Maggie Baird/Instagram

Despite the four-year age gap between the two siblings, Billie Eilish, 20, and brother Finneas, 24, have been by each other's side since day one.

The musical duo have been co-writing and co-producing chart-topping hits since the release of "Ocean Eyes" in 2015. The star siblings have gone on to win a number of accolades over the years, including a total of nine Grammy and Academy Awards combined.

Billie Eilish and Finneas in Korea

Credit: Finneas/Instagram

Following the success of "Ocean Eyes," Eilish and Finneas' music career took off. Their work resonated with an international audience as well, and they traveled all over the world to meet and perform for fans.

"We're in Korea and we're so jet lagged everything is hilarious," Finneas captioned an Instagram photo in 2018.

Billie Eilish and Finneas at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The 2020 Grammy Awards were a huge success for the songwriting siblings, as they walked away with 10 Grammys between the two of them.

Included in the mix was a win for the coveted album of the year award for Eilish's debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which was recorded in her childhood home in Los Angeles. The album went two times platinum and peaked at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart!

"We didn't make this album to win a Grammy. We wrote an album about depression, suicidal thoughts and climate change. We stand up here confused," Finneas said in his acceptance speech.

Billie Eilish and Finneas at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Credit: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

While Finneas looked dapper in a classic black-and-white tux, Eilish stunned in sparkly Gucci at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty. Rocking neon green hair, the singer topped the look off with jewelry and tinted sunglasses serving an ultimate cool-girl vibe.

Billie Eilish and Finneas at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Eilish and Finneas saw back-to-back wins at the 2021 Grammy Awards, following their major success at the ceremony the year prior. 

They took home two awards each, including Eilish's record of the year win for "Everything I Wanted." Eilish and Finneas also performed a moody rendition of "Everything I Wanted" during the ceremony. 

Billie Eilish and Finneas at the 2021 Met Gala

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty

Eilish and Finneas stunned at the 2021 Met Gala in contrasting, yet beautifully complimenting looks for the theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Eilish, who was a co-chair at the event, donned an Oscar de la Renta gown, while her brother was clad in a Givenchy suit and Cartier jewels.

Billie Eilish and Finneas at the No Time To Die Premiere

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

At only 18 years old, Eilish became the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song. Titled "No Time To Die," the track accompanied the film of the same name starring Daniel Craig as the famed 007 agent.

Eilish and Finneas, who produced the track alongside Stephen Lipson, hit the red carpet at the movie's star-studded premiere on Sept. 28, 2021.

Billie Eilish and Finneas in a Saturday Night Live Skit

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Eilish took to the stage in a different manner when she was tapped to host NBC's hit comedy show Saturday Night Live.

While this wasn't Eilish's first time on the show, having been a musical guest in the past, acting in the skits was new for the singer. 

Though she vocalized feeling nervous and anxious prior to the show, she was nothing but smiles when the cameras started rolling — she even had her brother by her side for one of the skits! 

Billie Eilish and Finneas With President Joe Biden

Credit: Finneas/Instagram

Eilish, Finneas, and their parents were invited to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden in February 2022. 

"When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House," Biden wrote on Instagram. "Great to see you and your family — and I'm glad you got to meet Commander."

Eilish previously voiced her support for President Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign.

Billie Eilish and Finneas at the 2022 Oscars

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

It was an award-winning and record-breaking night for Eilish and her brother at the 94th Academy Awards.

Not only did they take home the prize for Best Original Song, but the "No Time to Die" singer became the first person born in the 21st century to win an Oscar, per The Wrap.

Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Eilish and Finneas rocked out at the 64th Grammy Awards and honored Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins following his death at age 50.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer wore a Willy Chavarria T-shirt with a picture of Hawkins' face on the front and his last name printed on the back in capital letters during their performance.

