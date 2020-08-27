Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas O'Connell Recreate Tiny Desk Studio at Home for Performance

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell are joining the ranks of Harry Styles, Lizzo and Taylor Swift as performers in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Eilish and O’Connell, however, had a challenge none of their fellow artists had to face — they had to recreate the iconic tiny desk at home, as no one was able to enter the NPR building due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the brother-sister duo made the scene look pretty close to perfect.

“So obviously we are not actually at the tiny desk,” 18-year-old Eilish explained after beginning the set with a moving rendition of her latest single “My Future.” “Because this is a cardboard cutout of it, but it’s still real it’s just not in-person real."

“I’m honored to be here,” she continued. “I’ve been watching this for years — we have both been watching them for years.”

The Grammy winner also gave an update on how she’s been feeling during the pandemic.

“Quarantine’s been weird,” Eilish shared. “I know you all feel the same — it’s been weird, we don’t know how long it’s gonna go, there’s barely anything that feels like there’s any hope. But I think the future is something to be super hopeful in. We’ll be okay one day, maybe not right now. I think that’s what’s making me hold on.”

Before launching into their second song in the performance — “Everything I Wanted” — she explained that the lyrics are about the relationship between her and O’Connell, 23, whom she introduced as her best friend.