"I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life … I'm obviously not happy with my body," Billie Eilish said after dropping her new album Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish Admits She Is 'Not Happy' with Her Body, But Asks 'Who Is?'

Billie Eilish is speaking candidly about the internal struggles she has in relation to her body image.

While chatting with The Guardian for a recent interview in promotion of her new album Happier Than Ever, the 19-year-old singer opened up about how she perceives her body on a day-to-day basis and the effect that social media has on those feelings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I see people online, looking like I've never looked," she told the outlet. "And immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?' I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, 'Oh God.' That makes me feel really bad."

"And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life … I'm obviously not happy with my body," she explained, before adding, "but who is?"

Continuing her candid conversation, Eilish admitted that photographs taken of her by paparazzi also impact her mindset in relation to how she feels about her body, as well as the way social media commentators react to such photos.

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish | Credit: BACKGRID

"We only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop. We only need them to survive," she told the outlet. "It's ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body," the "Bad Guy" singer continued to detail. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like, I don't even know what. I just completely separate the two."

"Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate," Eilish added.

RELATED VIDEO: Bebe Rexha Claps Back at Body Shamers With Words of Empowerment: 'A Number Doesn't Define You'

The 7-time Grammy winner, who has never been one to shy away from discussions surrounding body image — especially in relation to young women — also touched upon societal pressures that are similarly placed in relation to hair.

"Why do we care about hair? Why does everybody hate body hair so much, but we literally have an enormous thing of hair on our heads, and that's, like, cool and pretty," she questioned. "Like, what's the difference? I mean, I love hair, and I do crazy things with my hair. I'm as guilty as everybody else. But it's so weird. If you think about it hard, you go crazy."

Getting work done, but not owning up to it, is another thing that Eilish is bothered by, as she feels it promotes "unattainable body standards."