Billie Eilish Addresses Racism Accusations: 'I'm Being Labeled Something That I Am Not'

“I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” Billie Eilish wrote referring to a racist slur

Billie Eilish is speaking out after videos of her using a racist slur as a young teen resurfaced last week.

On Monday, the "Lost Cause" singer, 19, posted a statement on her Instagram Story, addressing an edited compilation video that appeared to show her saying an offensive term used in Tyler the Creator's 2011 song "Fish."

The clip spread on social media, leading to many of Eilish's fans to request a response - something Eilish said in her statement she was eager to do.

"I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something I WANT to address because I'm being labeled something that I am not," Eilish began.

She then addressed the video, writing, "There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word."

"This song is the only time I'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family," Eilish continued. "Regardless of the ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."

The video, which was shared on TikTok, also showed Eilish using an accent that was interpreted by many as mocking Asian people.

Eilish spoke out about that as well, but said the claim that she was mocking Asian people with an accent was "gibberish."

"The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something I started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family," Eilish said. "It is absolutely gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST.

"Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life," she said.

Eilish added, " Regardless of how it was interpreted I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it."

The "Bad Guy" singer went on to encourage fans to have uncomfortable conversations in order to learn.