Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Dolly Parton to Be Honored at Billboard’s 2020 Women in Music Event

Some real SHEroes!

Next month, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Dolly Parton will be among the honorees at Billboard's annual Women in Music Event celebrating female artists in the music industry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "WAP" rapper will be awarded the woman of the year award, Lopez will receive the icon award while Parton will be honored with the hitmaker award.

Also receiving accolades are Dua Lipa who'll receive the powerhouse award, duo Chloe x Halle with the rising star award and Jessie Reyez with the impact award. Teyana Taylor is set to host the gala.

Lopez joins a long list of empowering artists to receive the icon award, following in the footsteps of Cyndi Lauper, Mary J. Blige and the late Aretha Franklin. The trophy is given to artists "whose impact on the music industry and greater artistic community has been immeasurable."

Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas — the music industry heads behind the #TheShowMustBePaused movement — will earn the executive of the year award.

"Thank you so much, @billboard!!!," Lopez tweeted sharing the announcement.

Cardi B also reacted to the honor on Instagram, sharing a video about the distinction.

"Yes I am the woman of the year," she said in the clip, before referring to her single "WAP." "I got that song, bitch. The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had Republicans crying on Fox News. The one that is about to be six-times platinum in three months."

"For over a year, I've been influencing and using my platform for y'all to vote, not just for when Joe Biden was going against Trump," she added. "I've been informing y'all about y'all's senators, midterm elections, using my money to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders.]"

"I represent America," she ended the video. "I wanted a change and that's exactly what the f— I did. Eat it up. I'm just that bitch!"

Lopez received a similar icon award over the weekend at the E! People's Choice Awards, where she accepted the icon of the year trophy.

"[This year] showed us what mattered, what didn't. And for me, reinforced what mattered most: People, all of us, together," the 51-year-old said while accepting the prize. "Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch. I realized that's what I strive for in everything I do. To reach people, to touch people."

"I believe that's what we all want, those shared experiences to know that we're not in this alone. Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I'm tired or beaten down, like a lot of us have been this year, it's my family, friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn't lift myself," she added. "I am so grateful to have you, to have that in my life."

Image zoom Dua Lipa | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Lipa will take home the powerhouse award, which "recognizes an act whose music dominated streaming, sales, radio and the conversation this year." Megan Thee Stallion took home the prize last year and Kelly Clarkson did so in 2018.

Cardi B's woman of the year distinction comes after Billie Eilish earned the award for "an act whose music, performances, cultural influence and activism have defined the year" last year. Ariana Grande earned the prize in 2018 and Selena Gomez received it in 2017.

As for Chloe x Halle's trophy, the rising star award "honors a fast-rising act that's already shaping the culture and promises to grow its influence for years to come." Rosalía took the prize in 2019 and Hayley Kiyoko earned it the year before.