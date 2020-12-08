Miley Cyrus, Maluma and Bernie Sanders to Present at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa and Dolly Parton are slated to hit the stage to deliver exciting performances

The star-studded list of performers and presenters slated to appear during the 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event has been revealed.

On Tuesday, Billboard announced that Miley Cyrus, Maluma, Lilly Singh, Bernie Sanders and Breonna Taylor's mom, Tamika Palmer, will present during the 15th annual show, which will stream live on the official website on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. EST. (Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was killed by police officers inside her Kentucky home on March 13.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Cardi B | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will present Dua Lipa, who is an avid supporter of his, with the Powerhouse Award. Lipa is receiving the honor to recognize that her music dominated streaming, sales, radio, and conversation this year. The pop star will also hit the stage to deliver her jam “Boys Will Be Boys."

Sister duo Chloe x Halle, (which includes Halle Bailey, who will star as Ariel in the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid) are the recipients of the Rising Star Award Presented by Honda. It commends the fast-rising act that is shaping the culture and promises to grow its influence in the future. They will perform their tune “Baby Girl" from their debut studio album, Ungodly Hour.

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

Cyrus, who recently released her album Plastic Hearts, will present her godmother Parton with the Hitmaker Award. The country legend is set to delight fans with a performance of her classic hit “9 to 5.”

Global sensation Maluma will present his Marry Me film costar Jennifer Lopez with the Icon Award. Singh will present Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez with the American Express Impact Award, which recognizes female change-makers in the music industry.