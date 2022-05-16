Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!

Held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs , the award show gave out trophies to the musicians who've achieved success via album and song sales and streams, radio play, touring, and social engagement.

Leading this year's nominations was The Weeknd, a finalist in a whopping 17 categories thanks to the staying power of his Dawn FM album and singles, which followed 2020's After Hours. Following the release of her Planet Her album, Doja Cat held the most nominations for a female act this year as a finalist in 14 categories. The most-nominated duo/group of the 2022 BBMAs was BTS, who've topped the Billboard Hot 100 twice over the past year with "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." Additionally, Mary J. Blige was honored with the coveted Billboard Icon Award to celebrate her decades-long success as a musician.