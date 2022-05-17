While much translated to TV, other things were happening when the cameras weren't rolling

What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are officially in the books — and the "canceled" have made their return awards show performances.

In the lead-up to the show, much was made of the fact that performers would include Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott. Host Diddy said he was "uncanceling" the two men, and the crowd inside Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena seemed to accept the decision, cheering loudly for both.

While much of that translated to TV, other things were happening when the cameras weren't rolling. Here are a few things you didn't see on TV:

There's no question that the BBMAs featured the hottest artists, but they had nothing on the outdoor red carpet, as the temperature reached 100 degrees. Celebrities constantly fanned themselves and snatched up mini water bottles from nearby coolers.

Still, some seemed unfazed by the triple-digits.

"I'm not bad. I feel like I'm pretty good," Michael Bublé told PEOPLE. He then added, "I'm not too sweaty. Am I? Like, I'm glowing!"

Silk Sonic came alive with their performance of Love's Train but it wasn't live. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak pre-taped their performance, so the audience watched the set on TV, no different from at-home viewers. Coincidentally, the guys didn't pretape because of scheduling or traveling conflicts — they were in Vegas this weekend for their residency show at Park MGM.

As news of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's marriage went public, her sister — one of them — wasn't there to wish the couple well. Kylie Jenner and her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, were in Vegas at the Billboard Awards to support partner Travis Scott. Sunday marked Scott's first televised performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy last November that left 10 dead and hundreds injured. After finishing, Scott must have felt good, as he jumped up and down with his dancers when the show went to a commercial.

Diddy will stick to no script. A teleprompter was set up just off of the camera's view that should have served as Diddy's script. However, within just a minute, he was very clearly not reading it. The words that came out of his mouth didn't remotely match what was on the screen. There were times when Diddy spoke so much off the cuff that the prompter was all black and showed no words.

The evening's master of ceremonies eventually made a reference to not following the unofficial rules, but his teleprompter defiance began long before he made that announcement.

Glass Animals felt the cut. After receiving the mic drop award, frontman Dave Bayley thanked the usual suspects (fans, managers, etc). He then took a quick step back from the microphone, and producers were clearly given the impression that he was done.

Without realizing the microphone had been turned off, Bayley took a half-step forward and kept talking… but his voice couldn't be heard. In just that split second, the show had already moved on. Bayley shrugged as he and the band walked off the stage without getting to say everything they wanted.

The loudest screams of the night went to a band that wasn't even there. While the show was in commercials, past Billboard performances played on large screens for the in-house audience. As soon as BTS' 2019 performance was put on the screens, the arena erupted.

Fans sang and danced and shrieked as if the K-pop group was actually there ... which they weren't.