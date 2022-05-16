Travis Scott Makes First Televised Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

At Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, Travis Scott performed "Mafia" and "Lost Forever," marking his first televised performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy

Travis Scott is back to performing at award shows.

At Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, the rapper, 31, performed his songs "Mafia" and "Lost Forever," marking his first televised performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy last November that left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and French Montana introduced Scott's performance, which was set in an icy landscape. As backup dancers choreographed fight scenes behind him, Scott sang the lyrics of "Mafia" to a woman dressed in a white bikini and fur coat.

The scene then turned black and white for Scott's performance of "Lost Forever." At the end, the star — who did not address the tragedy onstage — pushed the camera to face the audience.

In an Instagram video shared on Monday, Diddy, 52, said he was responsible for getting Scott the gig.

"This just in," Diddy said in the video. "For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request; I made a demand. I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I'm executive producing, he has to perform,' and NBC said, 'Yes.' It's going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing … now that's love."

On the red carpet, Scott walked with Kylie Jenner, 24, and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi. The couple also welcomed a baby boy in February.

Prior to his BBMAs performance, Scott got onstage last week with Migos' Quavo during the Miami Grand Prix weekend at E11Even Miami. The event took place just two days after the six-month anniversary of the tragedy in Houston.

Meanwhile, new court filings recently revealed how many concertgoers were allegedly injured at the festival.

Jason Itkin, Richard Mithoff and Sean Roberts, the attorneys acting as plaintiffs' liaison counsel for the victims' suits, filed the claims May 9 in Harris County, Texas, Rolling Stone reported.

According to the magazine, the attorneys said that along with the 10 deaths, there were 732 claims tied to injuries that required extensive medical treatment, 1,649 tied to less extensive treatment, and 2,540 claims for injuries where the severity is still under review, totaling over 4,900 claims for deaths and injuries at the festival.

Rolling Stone said it was not made clear how the attorneys determined what merits "extensive" or "less extensive" medical attention for their clients' injuries.

In his first post-Astroworld interview in December, Scott said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began, and he claimed he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.

Scott requested the dismissal of multiple lawsuits against him in December 2021. In the filings, the rapper and his company "generally" denied the allegations made in the suits.