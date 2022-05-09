Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert and More to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The award show will mark Scott's second performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy in November that left 10 dead and hundreds injured

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance lineup is shaping up to be an eventful one!

On Monday, the award show announced that five new acts would join the star-studded lineup of performances throughout the night, which will be hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Becky G, 25, will make her performance debut at the award show from the Xfinity stage, while Sheeran, 31, who is nominated for nine awards will perform from Belfast, North Ireland.

Lambert, 38, and King, 32, will take the stage and perform their duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" which is nominated for top rock song. Meanwhile, Scott, who is nominated under the top dance/electric song category for his "Goosebumps" remix will deliver a "memorable" performance, though no further details have been revealed.

The award show — set to take place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday — will mark Scott's second live performance since the tragedy that took place at his music festival Astroworld in November, which largely kept him out of the public eye.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old rapper performed alongside Migos' Quavo during the Miami Grand Prix weekend at E11Even Miami just two days after the six-month anniversary of the tragedy in Houston that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

On Jan. 26, the Texas Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation granted a motion to combine nearly 400 lawsuits — filed by organizers and victims — into one for a single judge, according to Billboard. Nearly 2,800 victims will be represented under the suit, which seeks billions of dollars in damages and alleges negligence in the planning and managing of the music festival.

Scott requested the dismissal of multiple lawsuits against him in December 2021. In the filings, the rapper and his company "generally" denied the allegations made in the suits.

Meanwhile, the award show will also mark Wallen's first awards show performance since he came under fire in February 2021 for using the N-word in a leaked video.

MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC that produces the BBMAs and several other awards shows, said the decision to book Wallen followed a "thorough review."

"We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind," MRC said in a statement to Billboard. "We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist's team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year's show."