Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and Doja Cat Lead Billboard Music Awards 2022 Nominations

The show will air live on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

The Billboard Music Awards nominations have been announced — and it's no surprise that fan favorites made the cut.

On Friday, MRC and NBC announced the finalists for the award show, set to air live on May 15, which honors this year's most successful musicians across several categories.

Kanye West

This year, The Weeknd leads the pack as a finalist for 17 categories including top artist, top male artist and top 100 artist. In addition, "Save Your Tears," his collaboration with Ariana Grande is up for six awards.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is the leading female artist as a finalist in 14 categories, including top artist, top female artist and top 100 artist. Her latest album Planet Her is up for two awards.

Rodrigo is a first-time finalist this year, with 13 categories total — including top new artist, female artist, and top 100 artist. Her album SOUR is a finalist for top billboard 200 album.

Drake — who holds 29 wins at the award show — is a finalist in 11 categories. While Swift, who is the most decorated female artist of all time is a finalist in seven categories — and if she wins at least five, she could surpass Drake's record.

Finally, Bieber, who has 21 previous wins, is a finalist in 13 categories.

Drake; Taylor Swift; Justin Bieber

This year, five new categories were introduced to the award show called Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global Excl U.S. Song.

The awards are based on the chart period between April 10, 2021 and May 26, 2022 — and are determined by key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming radio airplay, and social engagement.

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public and are available for purchase.

See the full list of finalists here.