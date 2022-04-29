Morgan Wallen, Florence and the Machine and Silk Sonic to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will mark Morgan Wallen's first awards show performance since his racial slur controversy last year

Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic have been added to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards performers lineup.

The show — set to be hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 15 — will mark Wallen's first awards show performance since he came under fire in February 2021 for using the N-word in a leaked video.

MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC that produces the BBMAs and several other awards shows, said the decision to book Wallen followed a "thorough review."

"We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind," MRC said in a statement to Billboard. "We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist's team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year's show."

After the video leak, Wallen, 28, had his music pulled from radio waves and his record label contract suspended. He was also deemed ineligible at both the ACM and CMT Awards in 2021. While he was also banned from participating in the Billboard Music Awards that year, he still won the awards for top country artist, top country male artist and top country album.

Wallen has since apologized on several different occasions, and he revealed to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan in July 2021 that he checked into a rehabilitation center after the incident.

"For 30 days, I spent some time out in San Diego, California, you know, just trying to figure it out ... Why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem?" he said. "Do I have a deeper issue?"

Wallen explained the situation in the controversial video, saying that he and his friends would "say dumb stuff together" and "in our minds, it's playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong."

He added that he did not use the word frequently, and "didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all."

At the Billboard Music Awards, the "7 Summers" singer — who is currently in the midst of a 46-city arena tour that will continue through September — is up for top country artist, top country male artist, top Billboard 200 artist and top Billboard 200 album for Dangerous: The Double Album. He recently won album of the year for Dangerous: The Double Album at the ACM Awards last month.

Though Florence + the Machine isn't nominated at the show, the band is still expected to deliver a trademark performance. Maxwell, meanwhile, is set to deliver a special tribute performance to a pop milestone.

Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are first-time Billboard Music Awards nominees with nods in the top duo/group, top R&B artist, top R&B song and top R&B album categories. They will also make their performance debut at the show.