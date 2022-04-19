Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Finalists Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Rauw Alejandro as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers and Burna Boy will take the stage at this year's Billboard Music Awards, joining Mary J. Blige

The first group of artists set to perform at this year's Billboard Music Awards has arrived.

After winning the top rap female artist award at last year's ceremony, Megan Thee Stallion will make her performance debut at the 2022 BBMAs, where she's nominated for top rap female artist once again. Nominated in the same category is rising rapper and fellow first-time performer Latto, whose song "Big Energy" recently became her first Billboard Hot 100 top-10 hit and received a star-studded remix with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled.

Alejandro's performance will also mark the Puerto Rican singer's BBMAs debut, and he's up for four awards at the ceremony: top Latin artist, top Latin male artist, top Latin Album for VICE VERSA, and top Latin song for "Todo De Ti."

Burna Boy isn't nominated at the ceremony, but the Nigerian-born global superstar will perform at this year's BBMAs for the first time ever, following his recent best world music album win at the 2022 Grammys for his fifth studio record, 2020's Twice as Tall.

Fresh off the release of their 12th studio album Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers will return to the BBMAs stage to perform for the first time since 1999, when the band performed a remix of "Scar Tissue" from their Californication album with Snoop Dogg.

The group joins previously announced performer Mary J. Blige, who will receive the coveted Icon award and take the stage to sing during the show. "My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," the "Family Affair" hitmaker said of the honor in a press release.

"Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music," continued Blige. "To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."