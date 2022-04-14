Mary J Blige to Be Honored with Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards: 'I Am Truly Humbled'

On Thursday, the "Family Affair" performer was revealed as the next recipient of the Billboard icon award, which she'll receive on Sunday, May 15 during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

What's the 411? Mary J. Blige is about to add another award to her shelf!

On Thursday, the superstar was revealed as the next recipient of the Billboard icon award, which she'll receive on Sunday, May 15 during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. She's also set to deliver a performance during the ceremony.

The honor marks Blige's eleventh Billboard Music Award, following a 1995 album of the year win for My Life and nine trophies — including female R&B/hip-hop artist of the year and Hot 100 airplay song of the year for "Be Without You" — earned during her The Breakthrough album era in 2006. In a statement released Thursday, Blige, 51, expressed gratitude toward receiving the esteemed award.

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," said the My Life performer. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige | Credit: Will Sterling

Ahead of the halftime show, the "Just Fine" singer spoke to PEOPLE about representing women in an otherwise male-dominated performance. "I love the fact that I'm respected by my male peers like that, I've always been. I've never had a problem with any of my male peers," she said at the time. "And I actually have a lot of male fans too."