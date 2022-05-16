Mary J. Blige Receives Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards: 'I Finally Found That Real Love Real Love Is Me'

LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon Award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon Award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

During Sunday's 2022 Billboard Music Awards ceremony, the singer received the coveted Billboard Icon Award, presented by 2018's winner Janet Jackson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After calling Jackson, 56, one of her "biggest inspirations growing up," Blige, 54, said that becoming a legend "takes a lot of time, hard work and a lot of surviving trial and error to achieve greatness."

"What an icon means to me is overcoming obstacles to accomplish the unthinkable and be widely admired for having influence over a multitude of people, and that is what I've always represented," the nine-time Grammy Award winner said, as the crowd cheered.

Later in her speech, after reflecting on how far she has come and the women whose lives she touched with her music, Blige joked "I was ghetto fabulous, and I still am," adding: "So ghetto, so fabulous, and people were threatened by that."

"The message in my music has always been that we are not alone in our struggles. And I'm not alone now," she added. "For so long, I was searching for a real love, but I finally found my real love. And that real love is me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon Award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Mary J. Blige and Janet Jackson | Credit: Rich Polk/getty

This award show marks Blige's eleventh Billboard Music Award win, following a 1995 album of the year win for My Life and nine trophies earned during her The Breakthrough album era in 2006.

Ahead of the honor, she expressed gratitude for earning the esteemed award.

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," she said in a statement.

Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige | Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Be sure to check out PEOPLE's Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

She continued, "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

RELATED VIDEO: Mary J. Blige Credits Fans for Helping Rescue Her from Suicidal Thoughts: "I've Got to Push Through"

Ahead of the halftime show, the "Just Fine" singer spoke to PEOPLE about representing women in an otherwise male-dominated performance.

"I love the fact that I'm respected by my male peers like that, I've always been. I've never had a problem with any of my male peers," she said at the time. "And I actually have a lot of male fans too."