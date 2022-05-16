Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Emotional BBMAs Performance to 'Wife' Megan Fox and Their 'Unborn Child'

The singer sparked speculation the couple have tied the knot — and dedicated a portion of his performance to "our unborn child" — at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly delivered a special performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

After walking the red carpet with fiancée Megan Fox in Las Vegas, the singer, 32, hit the stage and dedicated his song, "Twin Flame," to the actress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wrote this song for my wife," he said onstage, sparking speculation the couple have wed.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Near the end of his emotional performance, MGK (né Colson Baker) took a moment for another dedication, saying: "And this is for our unborn child."

"Go to sleep/ I'll see you in my dreams/ This changes everything/ Now I have to set you free," he sang, as the sound of a heartbeat followed shortly after.

Reps for MGK and Fox have not responded to requests for comment.

MGK tweeted about the ballad after the award show, writing that it "broke my heart to sing the end of that song."

"i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later. beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight," he wrote in a second tweet.

Speaking to ET on the red carpet, the star revealed he had played the moving track for Fox, who turns 37 Monday, when he first wrote it.

"It's like it's all meant to be," he said. Added Fox, who has often referred to her beau as her twin flame: "There's like super special secret meaning to the song as well. So I'm sure I will be [emotional], but I can't cry and f— up this eyeliner."

The couple — who met while filming their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass — announced their engagement in January.

In their first joint interview as a couple, Fox called MGK her "twin flame" and said that they had felt an instant connection on set.