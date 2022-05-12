Dan + Shay will return to the Billboard Music Awards, while MGK is making his debut performance at this year's ceremony

Machine Gun Kelly and Dan + Shay Will Perform at 2022 BBMAs After Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop Out

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards may have lost a performer, but it's gained two in return!

After being announced for their first BBMAs performance since 1999, Red Hot Chili Peppers announced they had to exit the award show's lineup "due to unforeseen circumstances" via social media on Wednesday. However, both Machine Gun Kelly and Dan + Shay have been added to the star-studded lineup of performers for Sunday's ceremony, a BBMAs representative confirms to PEOPLE.

Fresh off the release of his latest album Mainstream Sellout in March, MGK will make his performance debut at this year's BBMAs, where the 32-year-old musician's a finalist in the top rock artist category. He previously won the award in 2021 along with top rock album for 2020's Tickets to My Downfall.

Dan + Shay previously performed with Tori Kelly at the 2019 BBMAs, where the duo earned the top country duo/group award, a category they're nominated in again this year.

The 2022 BBMAs will be hosted and executive produced by Sean "Diddy" Combs, who announced his involvement via Instagram in April. "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!" Diddy, 52, wrote alongside a video, which saw him cheerfully revealing his dual roles. "That means I'm the host with the most, I'm the executive producer that calls all the shots, that means I'm the ringmaster, P.T. Barnum style."