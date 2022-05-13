The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and on Peacock

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Night

The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) are right around the corner so it's time to gear up for a star-studded show!

On Sunday, the music awards show will air live at 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Throughout the night, viewers will see performances by stars like Miranda Lambert, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Meanwhile, leading this year's nominations, which are based off of chart data from April 10, 2021 to May 26, 2022 including song sales, streaming and social engagement are the Weeknd and Doja Cat.

Here's everything to know about the show.

Diddy is hosting

Diddy, 52, will serve as this year's host and as an executive producer, following Nick Jonas who hosted last year.

The musician announced the news on his Instagram page in April.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!" Diddy wrote alongside a video, which saw him cheerfully revealing his dual roles.

In the clip, Diddy loudly announced his gig to his neighbors, exclaiming, "That means I'm the host with the most, I'm the executive producer that calls all the shots, that means I'm the ringmaster, P.T. Barnum style."

"Ain't no party like a Diddy party," he added. "We're gonna come through with one of the most disruptive lineups in music history with one of the most controversial hosts in musical history — Me!"

The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo lead as finalists

Olivia Rodrigo, the Weeknd and Doja Cat Olivia Rodrigo; The Weeknd; Doja Cat | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty; David Becker/Getty

This year, the Weeknd leads as a nominee in 17 categories. Meanwhile, Doja Cat is leading the female nominees with 14 categories and Olivia Rodrigo follows shortly behind with 13 as a first-time finalist.

Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Drake are also finalists in several categories this year. Drake currently is the most decorated artist at the award show with 29 wins — though if Swift wins at least five of her categories this year, she'll surpass his record.

This year, five new categories were introduced to the award show called Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global Excl U.S. Song.

Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran and Morgan Wallen to hit the stage

More performances include Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Rauw Alejandro and Burna Boy as well as this year's Icon Award recipient, Mary J. Blige, at the show.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were originally scheduled to perform before they announced they were dropping out "due to unforeseen circumstances" via social media on Wednesday. Machine Gun Kelly and Dan + Shay have since been added to the lineup.

Morgan Wallen Morgan Wallen | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Actors, hosts, influencers and musicians to present

Awards will be presented by Anthony Anderson, Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Michael Bublé, Dove Cameron, Dixie D'Amelio, DJ Khaled, Giveon, Tiffany Haddish, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor.

Mary J. Blige is an icon

Blige is set to receive this year's icon award, marking her eleventh Billboard Music Award, following a 1995 album of the year win for My Life and nine trophies — including female R&B/hip-hop artist of the year and Hot 100 airplay song of the year for "Be Without You" — earned during her The Breakthrough album era in 2006. In a statement released last month, Blige, 51, expressed gratitude for receiving the esteemed award.

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," said the My Life performer. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

