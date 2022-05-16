The Cutest Couples at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

It was date night in Sin City for these pairs, who only had eyes for each other on the red carpet Sunday night

By Kate Hogan May 15, 2022 09:36 PM

1 of 8

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The bride- and groom-to-be spent the eve of her 36th birthday at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 

2 of 8

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The couple — who recently welcomed their second child, a son — brought daughter Stormi, 4 (not pictured), to watch Dad's performance. 

3 of 8

Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato

Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

The parents-to-be had a sweet moment as they walked the carpet together. 

4 of 8

Zalia & Ty Dolla Sign

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Zalia had a kiss for her man as they posted for photos. 

5 of 8

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Always the perfect red carpet date, Lambert's husband held her close ahead of the singer's performance with pal Elle King.

6 of 8

Kendra Bailey & Bryson Tiller

Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Do Bailey and Tiller know this is a framer?!

7 of 8

Illenium & Lara McWhorter

Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

The pair had some cute coordination going in their ensembles with hints of black. 

8 of 8

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Klum was happy to plant one on her husband as they hit the carpet. 

By Kate Hogan