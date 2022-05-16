The Cutest Couples at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
It was date night in Sin City for these pairs, who only had eyes for each other on the red carpet Sunday night
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
The bride- and groom-to-be spent the eve of her 36th birthday at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
The couple — who recently welcomed their second child, a son — brought daughter Stormi, 4 (not pictured), to watch Dad's performance.
Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato
The parents-to-be had a sweet moment as they walked the carpet together.
Zalia & Ty Dolla Sign
Zalia had a kiss for her man as they posted for photos.
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin
Always the perfect red carpet date, Lambert's husband held her close ahead of the singer's performance with pal Elle King.
Kendra Bailey & Bryson Tiller
Do Bailey and Tiller know this is a framer?!
Illenium & Lara McWhorter
The pair had some cute coordination going in their ensembles with hints of black.
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Klum was happy to plant one on her husband as they hit the carpet.