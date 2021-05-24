Pink Performs Show-Stopping Medley of Hits — Including Aerial Duet with Daughter Willow! — at 2021 BBMAs

Pink hit the stage to perform a medley of hits before accepting the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

A family affair!

To kick off her medley of hits at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Pink hit the stage alongside her 9-year-old daughter Willow for an adorable acrobatic performance of their duet "Cover Me in Sunshine."

The Icon Award winner — who wore a sparkly black leotard — started her medley of hits by carrying her daughter, 9, onstage before the two began a sweet corde lisse performance to their song. As the song came to a close, the mother-daughter duo shared a hug and high-five before Willow left the stage.

After "Cover Me in Sunshine," Pink was joined by her guitarist to perform her latest single "All I Know so Far" in a black dress and cropped leather jacket.

Following a few bars of "Get the Party Started," Pink sang her smash kiss-off "So What" backed by a full rock band, before an interlude of "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" and transitioning into "Who Knew" and "Just Like a Pill." She then finished strong with her ballad "Just Give Me a Reason."

"Willow nailed it," Pink, 41, later said of her daughter's performance during her Icon Award acceptance speech.

Pink's performance and Icon Award honors follow the release of her new documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

The BBMA honoree spoke to PEOPLE in a recent cover story about raising her children Willow and Jameson, 4, and what it's like to take them on the road.

"They're totally weird and joyful, and I'm loving every moment of it," Pink said then. "Even the hard days are a blessing."

"Willow's a weirdo. I'm super into it," she added of her daughter. "She also likes to have dance parties with me after dinner, and that's really fun."

Pink dropped the mother-daughter collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day after the two found "comfort in music" during quarantine, she said, "so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too."