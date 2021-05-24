"Doja is a star, and has created a unique universe you just want to lose yourself in," The Weeknd previously told Billboard of Doja Cat

Doja Cat Says The Weeknd 'Was Obsessed' with Their New Collaboration on Her Album

Doja Cat is reflecting on The Weeknd's contribution to her upcoming album.

After being presented with the trophy for top R&B female artist Sunday at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the 25-year-old rapper and singer told E! News that her collaboration with The Weeknd (né Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) on "You Right" — which will appear on Planet Her, dropping this summer — took a different path than she originally expected it to.

"I knew that I wanted The Weeknd on this album, but we didn't know what to do. And we played him one song and we thought it was the perfect song, but it ended up not working," said Doja (née Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini).

After The Weeknd heard a different song on the album, though ("You Right"), "he was obsessed with it," the "Say So" singer shared.

"It had already been finished with two verses but he was obsessed with it and that's kind of all I wanted was a very good reaction," Doja added. "It's a beautiful, beautiful song."

The Weeknd — who swept the BBMAs on Sunday, taking home 10 of the 16 awards he was nominated for — previously told Billboard that Doja "is a star" who "has created a unique universe you just want to lose yourself in."

Doja and The Weeknd, 31, previously collaborated on his song "In Your Eyes (Remix)" off his 2020 After Hours album, meaning "You Right" will mark their second time working together.

"She's got such drive and vast creative vision that we will be seeing her impact for a very long time to come," he told Billboard of Doja.

Doja was up for four other categories at the BBMAs: top new artist, top R&B artist, top R&B album and top R&B song. (The latter three went to The Weeknd.) She also performed her song "Kiss Me More" with SZA.

The singer told E! News that the evening marked "one of the most exciting moments of my career."

"Also, just 'cause I don't have to perform 'Say So' for the first time I think ever," Doja joked in addition. "So, that's great."