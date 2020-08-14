The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are now set for October 14

Kelly Clarkson Will Return as Host of 2020 Billboard Music Awards as Show Sets New Date

The show will go on!

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards, originally scheduled to take place in April, are now set to be held on October 14.

The new date was announced on Friday, as it was also confirmed that Kelly Clarkson will be returning to host the night’s festivities — marking the third consecutive year the music star, 38, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” Clarkson said in a statement when she was first announced as host, according to Billboard. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

The Billboard Music Awards were originally set to take place on April 29 in Las Vegas, but were postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s big winner was Drake, who ended the night setting a new record with 27 total BBMA wins, edging out Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist. Cardi B had a big night, too, winning six of her 21 nominations.

Additional information about the ceremony, which will air on NBC, have yet to be announced.

Due to coronavirus concerns, a number of public events have been pushed back or canceled this year, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and their sister country music festival Stagecoach, as well as the SXSW festival in Texas.