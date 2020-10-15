"I'm floored," Post Malone said at the 2020 BBMAs, after winning a total of nine awards

Post Malone Says He's 'Blown Away' After Winning Top Artist at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone has won top artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, the "Wow" singer, 25, beat out Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid and Taylor Swift for the night's biggest award.

"I'm honestly blown away by the love that everybody's shown to me," he said during his acceptance speech, holding a red Solo cup in his hand. "Honestly, I appreciate more than I could ever express. It's kind of a big deal for me and everybody involved because we work our asses off, and we just try our best every day."

"To be able to reach out to people who might not have anybody to turn to and just be able to reach out and show everybody that they’re not alone and music can bring everybody together is absolutely incredible," he continued. "I just want to say thank you so very much ladies and gentlemen. I'm blown away, I'm floored. Thank you very, very, very much."

After his speech, host Kelly Clarkson wheeled a cart onstage holding the nine total trophies Malone won from the night and said, "I can't touch you, so I had to wheel them out!"

"Oh my God, that's pretty badass," Malone said, as Clarkson, 38, quipped, "I'm going to take a couple, it's fine."

"We can share," Malone responded. "We can do a timeshare on them. Honestly, ladies and gentlemen, thank you so much. I have nothing to say besides I'm so grateful and [thankful]."

Malone was this year's most-nominated artist with 16 nods, while Eilish, 18, and Khalid, 22, tied with 12 each. All three artists also performed during the awards broadcast with Malone making his BBMAs debut.

Malone's 16 total nominations were in 15 categories, including top male artist, top rap artist, top rap male artist and top rap album for Hollywood's Bleeding. This year's 16 nods put him one category shy of missing his own record of 17 nominations in 2019.

Hollywood's Bleeding, which was released in September 2019, features his hits "Circles," "Wow" and "Goodbyes." In addition, "Sunflower," Malone's collab with Swae Lee from the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was nominated for top rap song, top collaboration and top streaming song.

The night's performers also included Garth Brooks, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs, En Vogue, Demi Lovato, Sia, SAINt JHN, Doja Cat, Kane Brown and Swae Lee.