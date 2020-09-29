Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Alicia Keys and Luke Combs to Perform at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is going to be a night of star-studded performances.

Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs and Post Malone, are among the wide range of performers set to take the stage at the annual awards show this year, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Nine-time BBMA winner Keys will be hitting the award show's stage for the first time in eight years. She last wowed audiences during her performance with music legend Stevie Wonder in 2012.

Two-time BBMA winner Bad Bunny, 2019 top country artist winner and four-time BBMA nominee Combs, and 2018 top rap song winner Malone are among the handful of exciting inaugural performances this year.

Last week, the BBMA presented the 2020 crop of nominees, which includes lead by Malone with 16 nods, Lil Nas X with 13 nominations, and Billie Eilish and Khalid tied with 12 each. Lizzo follows with 11, while Kanye West picked up 9, including four of the five top gospel song nominations.

Originally scheduled to take place April 29 in Las Vegas, the awards show was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now broadcast live on Oct. 14, with Kelly Clarkson returning to host for her third consecutive year.

Image zoom Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Kanye West Getty (3)

″I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson said in a statement when she was first announced as host in February, according to Billboard. ″I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This is a night of music that you won't want to miss!″

The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. The original eligibility period ″will remain intact to recognize and honor the chart-topping artists and musical successes achieved and to maintain consistent tracking periods for future shows," producers dick clark productions said in a press release.

Brooks is the only artist to have eight diamond-certified albums, each with sales at over 10 million, and he remains the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, with more than 156 million albums sold.

The musician has scored nine No. 1. albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart — the most of any country singer — with seven of them debuting at No. 1.

Last year’s big winner was Drake, who ended the night setting a new record with 27 total BBMA wins, edging out Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist. Cardi B had a big night, too, winning six of her 21 nominations.