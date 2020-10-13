The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night

John Legend Set to Return to Stage for 2020 BBMAs Performance, Host Kelly Clarkson Will Open Show

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is adding more artists to the broadcast's star-studded lineup.

On Tuesday, dick clark productions and NBC announced that John Legend will give a special performance of "Never Break" from his latest album Bigger Love during the Wednesday night awards show.

The appearance will mark Legend's first performance since announcing earlier this month that he and wife Chrissy Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss.

Also announced is that Kelly Clarkson, who'll be hosting the BBMAs for her third time, will open the evening's ceremony with a performance of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love." Pentatonix and percussionist Sheila E. will join Clarkson for the showcase.

In September, the BBMA revealed the 2020 crop of nominees, led by Post Malone with 16 nominations, Lil Nas X with 13 nominations, and Billie Eilish and Khalid tied with 12 each. Lizzo follows with 11.

The show — originally scheduled for April 29 in Las Vegas but was postponed due to the pandemic — will now broadcast live on Wednesday. Clarkson, 38, said she's "thrilled to be back" hosting for her third consecutive year.

"I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson said in a statement when she was first announced as host in February, according to Billboard. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This is a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

Last year, Drake ended the night setting a new record with 27 total BBMA wins, besting Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist. Cardi B had a big night, as well, winning six of her 21 nominations.

On Wednesday, Brooks, 58, will be honored with the award show's Icon Award. The country star will be only the ninth artist to receive the honor, following: Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016), Cher (2017), Janet Jackson (2018) and Mariah Carey (2019).