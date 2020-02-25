Kelly Clarkson Returning for Third Time to Host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson has plenty of jobs these days, between her self-titled talk show, her coaching gig on The Voice, and her ongoing music career. But that hasn’t stopped her from adding one more to her list.

On Tuesday, Clarkson was announced as the host for the upcoming 2020 Billboard Music Awards, set for this April.

It’ll be the third year in a row that Clarkson has hosted the show, and also the third year in a row that the BBMAs will air on NBC.

Over the years, she’s won acclaim from fans for opening the show with a medley of hits from the nominated artists of the year.

“I genuinely love music, and I love artists,” she told PEOPLE back in 2019, ahead of her second time up as host. “I think a lot of people feel like they maybe have to play a role in that scenario, but I don’t. I am a super big fan of a lot of people.”

Turn on those #BBMAs notifications because @kellyclarkson is BACK for the third year in a row to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards! LIVE April 29 on NBC. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HLtprFHyPQ — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) February 25, 2020

Clarkson’s also a natural, charismatic host who isn’t afraid to get goofy in front of the camera — something she honed in long before getting her own talk show,

“Because my whole career started on live, national television, I think I have an odd sense of being comfortable in that environment,” said Clarkson, who was American Idol‘s first winner in 2002. “That probably says something psychologically about me, but I think because of how I came in the industry nothing really throws me, generally. I should really knock on some wood.”

And, of course, Clarkson is no stranger to the Billboard charts, with a total of 27 songs placing the Hot 100 chart — like “Since U Been Gone,” “Love So Soft,” “Because of You,” “Breakaway,” and “Behind These Hazel Eyes” — and three No. 1 hits (“A Moment Like This,” “My Life Would Such Without You,” and “Stronger [What Doesn’t Kill You”).

She has three No. 1s on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 10 entries total including her last studio album, 2017’s Meaning of Life.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC on April 29.

Last year’s big winner was Drake, taking home the top artist, top male artist, and top streaming songs artist (among many other trophies). In fact, Drake’s awards helped him set a new record with 27 total BBMA wins, edging out Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist.

Cardi B had a big night, too, winning six of her record 21 nominations.