The 2020 Billboard Music Awards hosted by Kelly Clarkson will air live on Wednesday night with performances from Alicia Keys, Post Malone, Demi Lovato and more

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Everything You Need to Know About the Star-Studded Event

It's lit!

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were postponed from the originally scheduled April 29 date because of the coronavirus pandemic, but much like life — the show will go on, airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST. The ceremony was set to take place in Las Vegas before it was rescheduled.

This year's awards are still based on the March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020 chart period which means your favorite stars will snag their wins as planned, producer dick clark productions confirmed in a press release. The eligibility period remained "intact to recognize and honor the chart-topping artists and musical successes achieved, and to maintain consistent tracking periods for future shows," the company stated.

BBMA nominees and winners are selected based on music criteria including album and digital song sales, streaming rates, radio airplay, touring and social engagement — each measure is tracked by Billboard and its partners including MRC Data, formerly known as Nielsen Music.

Here's everything to know about the 2020 Billboard Music Awards!

Kelly Clarkson is the master of ceremonies

This makes the third consecutive year that Kelly Clarkson will host the BBMAs.

"Mark your calendars and don't forget to tune-in on NBC," the 38-year-old hostess wrote in her Instagram announcement.

"I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," she said in a statement when she was named host in February. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This is a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

Image zoom Garth Brooks Rick Diamond/Getty

Garth Brooks is this year's Icon Award recipient

Brooks is the only artist to amass eight diamond-certified albums, each with sales at more than 10 million. He remains the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, with more than 156 million albums sold.

With nine chart-toppers, Brooks holds the record for most No. 1. albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart of any country singer — seven of those albums debuted at No. 1.

The award for most 2020 BBMA nominations goes to ... Post Malone

"Congratulations!" Post Malone is up for a total of 16 BBMAs making him the most nominated artist at this year's show. Just a few nods behind him, Lil Nas X is nominated for 13 awards. Khalid and Billie Eilish are also top contenders tied with 12 nominations each.

Lizzo follows with 11 nods, while Kanye West has racked nine including four of the five top gospel song nominations. DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Eilish are head to head for the top new artist award.

Check out the complete list of nominations.

Image zoom Post Malone Paras Griffin/Getty

This year's fan-voted categories include Billboard chart achievement, top social artist and top collaboration. Music lovers cast their votes using TikTok.

Alicia Keys, Luke Combs, Demi Lovato and more will hit the stage

Saint Jhn will give a special performance to premiere his new track "Sucks to Be You."

Nine-time BBMA winner Keys will perform at the award show for the first time since her 2012 appearance with music extraordinaire Stevie Wonder.

Image zoom Luke Combs Scott Legato/Getty

Two-time BBMA winner Bad Bunny, 2019 top country artist Combs and 2018 top rap song winner Post Malone will also show off their skills onstage.

Iconic R&B group En Vogue will deliver a special performance of their hit song, "Free Your Mind." In 1990, En Vogue won a BBMA for their all-time classic bop, "Hold On."

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC

To catch all the excitement at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, tune into NBC Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.