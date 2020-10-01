The new slew of performers join Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Alicia Keys, who were all previously announced

Demi Lovato, Sia and En Vogue to Perform at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Get ready for more performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards!

Demi Lovato, Sia and En Vogue will hit the stage at the annual awards show with powerful and moving messages of social justice, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Lovato, who recently called off her engagement to Max Ehrich and released breakup track "Still Have Me" earlier this week, is set to make a world premiere of new music.

The 28-year-old last hit the stage at the BBMAs alongside Christina Aguilera to perform their empowering duet "Fall in Line."

Meanwhile, Sia, 44, will perform her single "Courage to Change," from her upcoming film Music.

"Now more than ever we need to fight for a better tomorrow," the "Cheap Thrills" singer wrote on Twitter when presenting the song. "Be brave, be courageous & work for the positive changes you want to see in our world."

This is her first time performing at the BBMAs.

Also hitting the stage is iconic girl group En Vogue who'll be celebrating their 30th anniversary with a special performance of anthem "Free Your Mind."

The group won a BBMA in 1990 for their standout track "Hold On."

Malone leads the pack of nominations with 16 nods.

Lil Nas X follows with 13 nominations, and Billie Eilish and Khalid are tied with 12 each. Lizzo has 11, while Kanye West picked up 9, including four of the five top gospel song nominations.

The show — originally scheduled for April 29 in Las Vegas was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic — will now broadcast live on Oct. 14, with Kelly Clarkson returning to host for her third consecutive year.

″I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson said in a statement when she was first announced as host in February, according to Billboard. ″I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This is a night of music that you won't want to miss!″

Last year, Drake ended the night setting a new record with 27 total BBMA wins, upping Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist. Cardi B had a big night, too, winning six of her 21 nominations.