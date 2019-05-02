Cardi B Goes Big as Drake Sets New Record! The Billboard Music Awards 2019 Complete List of Winners

In the end, Drake came out on top, setting a new record with 27 total Billboard Music Award wins
It’s time to find out who came out on top of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Cardi B led the pack in 2019 with 21 nods (including top artist) and was followed by Drake and Post Malone with 17 nominations each. Other nominees with multiple nods included Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Dan + Shay and late rapper XXXTentacion. This year’s host Kelly Clarkson was up for seven awards herself this year.
In the end, Drake came out on top, setting a new record with 27 total Billboard Music Award wins edging out Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist. And Cardi B went home with six of her 21 nominations!
Check out the full list of winners below.
TOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
TOP NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
TOP DUO/GROUP
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
TOP 100 ARTIST
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
TOP SONG SALES ARTIST
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
TOP SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
TOP TOURING ARTIST
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
TOP R&B ARTIST
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
TOP R&B MALE ARTIST
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
TOP R&B TOUR
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
TOP RAP ARTIST
Cardi B
Drake
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Travis Scott
TOP RAP MALE ARTIST
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
TOP RAP TOUR
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
TOP COUNTRY TOUR
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
TOP ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
TOP ROCK TOUR
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
TOP LATIN ARTIST
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
The Chainsmokers
TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
TOP GOSPEL ARTIST
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?
TOP SOUNDTRACK
13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star is Born, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman
TOP R&B ALBUM
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Khalid, American Teen
The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
XXXTentacion, 17
TOP RAP ALBUM
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?
TOP COUNTRY ALBUM
Jason Aldean, Rearview Town
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s For You
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
TOP ROCK ALBUM
Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons, Origins
Mumford & Sons, Delta
Panic! at the Disco, Pray For the Wicked
twenty one pilots, Trench
TOP LATIN ALBUM
Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin, Vibras
Maluma, F.A.M.E.
Ozuna, Aura
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Clean Bandit, What Is Love?
David Guetta, 7
Kygo, Kids in Love
Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials
The Chainsmokers, Sick Boy
TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM
Cory Asbury, Reckless Love
Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child
for KING & COUNTRY, Burn The Ships
Hillsong Worship, There Is More
Zach Williams, Chain Breaker
TOP GOSPEL ALBUM
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats
Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable
Tori Kelly, Hiding Place
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room
TOP HOT 100 SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
TOP STREAMING SONG (AUDIO)
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion, “SAD!”
TOP STREAMING SONG (VIDEO)
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion, “SAD!”
TOP SELLING SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
TOP RADIO SONG
Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”
TOP COLLABORATION
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”
TOP R&B SONG
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo, “No Brainer”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
Khalid, “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”
TOP RAP SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
TOP COUNTRY SONG
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
TOP ROCK SONG
Foster The People, “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Imagine Dragons, “Whatever It Takes”
lovelytheband, “broken”
Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes”
TOP LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Drake, “Mia”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote”
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone, “Jackie Chan”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”
TOP CHRISTIAN SONG
Cory Asbury, “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle, “You Say”
for KING & COUNTRY, “joy.”
Hillsong Worship, “Who You Say I Am”
Tauren Wells, “Known”
TOP GOSPEL SONG
Todd Dulaney, “Your Great Name”
Koryn Hawthorne, “Won’t He Do It”
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”
Jason Nelson, “Forever”
Brian Courtney Wilson, “A Great Work”
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.