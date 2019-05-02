She Was Ready for It! See Taylor Swift Dance Her Heart Out at the Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift certainly wasn’t dancing with her hands tied at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

The Grammy winner, 29, opened the show with an epic performance of her latest single “ME!” with Brendon Urie, but it was her earnest dancing that had everyone feeling nostalgic.

Singing and showing off her best moves to literally every single performance, the star even got emotional when Mariah Carey closed out her medley performance with an emotional rendition of “Hero.”

Throughout the night, the singer shimmied, head-bopped, swayed side to side and clutched her heart when she was hit especially hard in the feels.

In the past, Swift has said she gave up trying to look cool at award shows so she could fully enjoy the performances on stage.

“A couple years ago, I just decided, ‘No!’ This is the coolest concert you could ever go to!” she told Seth Meyers in 2014. “And I get to be front row, and I’m gonna dance during this, ’cause I feel like it! And not ’cause it looks cool, because it doesn’t.”

Swift might not think she’s the coolest, but her fans were thrilled to see her back in an audience having a ball.

I LIVE FOR YOU DANCING IN THE AUDIENCE! I mean, your performance was AWESOME, but this was just as exciting!!!! 😂💖🌈 #MEonBBMAS pic.twitter.com/sWBiQKyYUy — kenzie. (@kenzierae09) May 2, 2019

I am so glad you had a good time. It was nice seeing you dancing and Just enjoying yourself. You deserve it! — kristin moderski (@kristinmoderski) May 2, 2019

“I am so glad you had a good time. It was nice seeing you dancing and just enjoying yourself. You deserve it!” encouraged one Swiftie.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards aired live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.