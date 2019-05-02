Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie Fly High as They Charm BBMAs Audience with 'ME!' Performance

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie proved there really is no “I” in team at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night.

Opening the annual awards show, the musicians charmed the audience with a sugar sweet performance of their hit song “ME!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Swift wore a silver-and-gold sequined mini on stage while surrounded by dancers wearing pastel-colored suits in front of colorful lamp posts. Urie flew onto the stage to join Swift from above while holding onto an umbrella.

Brendon Urie and Taylor Swift Kevin Winter/Getty

By the end of their performance, the singers dangled high above the crowd in an umbrella-shaped contraption as their backup dancers twirled around them and confetti fell onto the audience.

Brendon Urie and Taylor Swift Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Taylor Swift Has a Major Mini Dress Moment on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

There's no "i" in "team", but there are TWO in "iconic"! @taylorswift13 and @BrendonUrie kicked off the show with a BANG with their performance of "ME!" ☂️ #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Z7clWd5JoF — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 2, 2019

After dropping the lead single off her upcoming seventh studio album, Swift and Urie got straight to work on BBMAs rehearsals and went live on Instagram to spill more secrets about the song and accompanying video.

“As soon I thought of the chorus melody, and we were working on what it was going to be, I was like, ‘This is definitely a duet because it feels like you would want both sides. It’s about individuality and confidence in a relationship, like ‘You’re irreplaceable. I’m irreplaceable. Let’s not be insecure about this,'” said Swift, 29.

Taylor Swift Kevin Winter/Getty

Check out PEOPLE’s full Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Swift rang Urie, 32, and the rest was history. “From the moment you call me and showed me the song, I couldn’t get it out of my head!” said the Panic! at the Disco frontman, who wrote the bridge of the song.

RELATED: Dixie Chicks and a New Cat? Everything You May Have Missed in Taylor Swift’s New ‘ME!’ Video

After Swift dropped the music video for “Me!” on Friday, the clip became the most-watched visual from a solo or female artist in history, YouTube confirmed over the weekend.

According to a tweet from the streaming site, the music video received 65.2 million views within its first 24 hours of its April 26 bow, making Swift the solo and female artist with the platform’s largest single-day debut.

THIS WAS THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF FUN POSSIBLE. And for the first time ever I’m releasing the live rehearsal audio from this performance on vinyl and CD from @BBMAs on my site. Thank you to every performer up there with us tonight!!! 💗💗💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/MBHGP99Zxz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 2, 2019

Leading up to the song and video’s release, Swift dropped a series of Easter eggs that culminated with a surprise appearance at a mural of butterfly wings she commissioned in The Gulch area of Nashville.

Taylor Swift Leah Puttkammer/Getty

Signing autographs and posing for selfies with Swifties at the mural, the superstar — who wore another pastel-hued ensemble — also commended them for figuring out she was going to be making a visit.

“You guys are amazing for figuring this out because no one knew we were coming. No one knew this was a part of the campaign and what we’re doing, so you figured out the clue,” she said. “You’re the best. I love you so much.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.